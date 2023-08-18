News

BBC Sport pundit is absolutely (mostly…) right on the money with this Newcastle United analysis

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on Manchester City.

First away game of the season, as Newcastle United travel to the Etihad.

Chris Sutton very much on the ball with his reasoning, pointing out to BBC Sport the relevant situations of the two clubs.

Newcastle United fourth and Champions League qualifiers, whilst Manchester City have just picked up their fourth trophy of 2023, the Super Cup on Wednesday night in Athens.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“Newcastle threw a lot at City at the start of last season when they drew 3-3 at St James’ Park and I think they will cause them lots of problems this time too.

“City have not been near their very best so far this season, but still beat Burnley and overcame Sevilla on penalties to win the Uefa Super Cup.

“Eddie Howe’s side will ask very different questions to both of those sides and I am expecting another really good game.

“I was tempted to go with a draw here because City played in midweek, but they are at home and they should come out on top, just about.

“Newcastle are good, but they are not that good…

“Prediction: Manchester City 3 Newcastle United 1”

The BBC Sport man pointing to the obvious, that whatever the circumstances, Manchester City will always be very difficult to beat, or even get a point against.

Nobody knows this better than Newcastle United at the Etihad, the last 14 Premier League visits producing 14 defeats. You have to go back to the 2006/07 season for the last time NUFC came away with anything, a 0-0 draw producing a point. A bit of a bizarre exception came in the League Cup, a 2-0 Newcastle away win with goals from Aarons and Sissoko, a night when everything went right for Alan Pardew’s team and everything wrong for Man City.

However, as we all know, the vast majority of those 14 Premier League defeats came whilst Mike Ashley was owner and at the same time, Man City in their ascendancy.

That ascendancy cannot really go any higher, Pep Guardiola only failing to win the League Cup last season, as Man City finally picked up the Champions League, as well as Premier League and FA Cup. So in reality, Man City a kind of ‘victim’ of their own success, as at best they will try to continue at last season’s levels.

As for Newcastle United, they are now in their own ascendancy and as Chris Sutton points out, ‘Newcastle are good, but they are not that good…’, which is a fair point, if you are talking about comparisons with Man City.

However, no team plays at their best every match and you then throw into the mix the usual stuff that makes football so brilliant and unpredictable, how individual moments play out and on whose side luck falls in particular.

As I say, whilst Man City reached their peak with trophies last season, Newcastle are still growing and improving.

Last season, Eddie Howe’s side gave Man City two really good games.

Newcastle deserved to win at St James’ Park, ASM took Man City apart and United were 3-1 up at one point, plus were denied a very clear penalty just before half-time. A bad five minutes kicked off on the hour mark though and Newcastle conceded two goals before you can blink, that is what Man City can do if getting the chance.

At the Etihad the 2-0 scoreline in no way reflects the game, Newcastle restricted Man City to three shots on target and themselves had a handful of decent to very decent chances. Joelinton totally failing to connect when unmarked in front of goal at one down, these are the moments that decide results.

Even with their midweek exertions, most people like Chris Sutton will expect a Man City win, but Pep’s team have lost seven home PL games these past three seasons, an average of one in eight. So it is not impossible that Eddie Howe’s side could join the likes of Palace and Brentford who have won at the Etihad in recent times. I have a feeling that if Newcastle can be clinical this time in front of goal, Eddie Howe and his players will take at least a point back to Tyneside.

