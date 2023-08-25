News

BBC Sport pundit absolutely right on the money with his Newcastle United analysis

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Eddie Howe and his team taking on Liverpool.

A second home match of the season for Newcastle United on Sunday at St James’ Park.

Chris Sutton very much on the ball with his reasoning, pointing out to BBC Sport the relevant situations of the two clubs.

It is a massive match, last season’s fourth top against fifth.

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“Newcastle’s opening-day win against Aston Villa was a triumph and then it was a bit of a comedown for them.

“There was so much excitement that Newcastle could go there and take the game to Manchester City and they didn’t do that.

“Liverpool have so many good attacking players.

“Luis Diaz’s goal last week was brilliant, Diogo Jota is a handful, Mohamed Salah of course and Dominik Szoboszlai looks a talented player, but do they have that midfield protection?

“Prediction: Newcastle 3 Liverpool 1”

The BBC Sport man pointing to obvious strengths that the two teams have.

The strength of Newcastle United’s midfield and the attacking options Liverpool have.

Although, as Liverpool know fine well, Newcastle have a canny striker as well in the shape of Alexander Isak, not to mention Callum Wilson, who ended up fifth top Premier League scorer last season.

As with so many matches, it is easy to just look at the scoreline and not look more closely at how a game actually played out. Last season at SJP, Newcastle United actually played really well, despite playing all but 22 minutes with a man down.

If Newcastle had taken just a decent proportion of their chances then they certainly wouldn’t have lost. Eddie Howe’s team actually made a really good start and were looking good, then two counter-attacks and great play from Liverpool and not so great Newcastle defending, suddenly NUFC 2-0 down with only 17 minutes played. That then compounded when Nick Pope was sent off five minutes later and coming out to clear, the ball suddenly dipped and his reflex was to use his arm, automatic red card.

No doubt others will see it as a tale of excuses but Newcastle certainly didn’t deserve to lose at Anfield last season either. That Alexander Isak second ‘goal’ and then the added added time to allow Liverpool to score the undeserved winner.

Liverpool are a decent team but aren’t Man City. If Eddie Howe’s side show the same attacking quality and general midfield control they displayed against Villa, then they can win this, luck permitting…

The BBC Sport man going for a 3-1 home win and that would do me. Here’s hoping that as well as the midfield and attack, we see the defensive issues ironed out that showed a few times in that opening win of the season.