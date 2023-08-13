Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 5-1 Villa hammering

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s hammering of Aston Villa.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics (almost) not completely dominating the comments.

However, clearly the levels that Newcastle United suggested at St James’ Park on Saturday, have clearly rattled fans of certain other clubs…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Aston Villa fans and the odd Newcastle United supporter also contributing…

‘As a Leicester fan I was really sad to lose Harvey Barnes but it looks like he has found a good home, You guys up there love your football and you will love the way Barnes plays , look after him he is a lovely lad and the best of luck to Newcastle for the season, it would be nice if you upset the apple cart and won the title.’

‘Sandro Tonali look’s some player.

Fantastic debut for his first premier league game. Gordon played well too, in fact the whole team did.

Newcastle are looking very tasty indeed.

The Newcastle fans must be delighted with that performance. Well played.’

‘Well with the £320bn in the bank they can buy anyone they want.’

‘No they can’t.

But i do understand your jealousy.’

“(Liverpool fan) He is going to be the next Pirlo. You can see it.’

‘Eddie Howe, what a manager. Wow. Compared to the spend by other clubs he’s working miracles. Compare to Arteta who’s spent nearing a billion in his tenure and barely scraped past Forest, and here are Newcastle pumping a lauded potential top 4 team 5-1. Incredible.’

‘Fair play. Eddie Howe has done a sterling job of scraping by on the 450 million he’s spent.’

‘Eddie Howe – surely, without any reservations whatsoever, ought to be the England Team Manager.

His brand of fluid attacking football and player management speaks better compared with what presently obtains.’

‘(Liverpool fan) How would he have done if he did not have a war chest.’

‘Howe has spent nothing like that.

When Ashley spent nothing for 14 years everyone laughed. Not now.’

‘(Liverpool fan) I think you can buy success as it is only matter of time Newcastle win a trophy. This season or the next they will be competing for the title and yes Howe has done a good job but boy the money that he can get to spend certainly helps.’

‘Eddie pushed Bournemouth as far as they could go on literal pennies. Todd boehly is quality proof that having a blank cheque to spend on players is irrelevant if it’s spent on the wrong players and the wrong coach.’

‘You are right you can’t just buy success.

But you need to spend a mountain of money to buy a decent chance of success.

Are you saying Newcasaudi would have been where they were last season without it?

They’ve been shambolic for years and their saving grace was thier supporters owned it.

Now they pretend the money has nowt to do with it.

The classic Sugar Daddy Supporters Defaulr Setting.’

‘ManC fan.

I fancy Villa to do well this season – for me, this result speaks volumes about Newcastle’s genuine title ambitions.’

‘A lot of pundits writing off Newcastle for top 4 before a ball was kicked. They seem to have got even better, and Eddie Howe getting a tune out of Gordon and the summer signings.’

‘(Liverpool fan) That Sandro Tonali reminds so much of Pirlo. He looks like he is not even trying while everyone else is dripping with sweat. He such a class act.’

‘Well played Newcastle you’ve taken apart a side I thought might cause you a few problems there today. Still think you might need another addition or two before the window shuts purely because of the demands of juggling Europe as well as domestic stuff. Still, competing on multiple fronts is a pretty decent problem to have eh.’

‘Never in the game from the first minute Newcastle better than us all over the pitch hopefully better next match.’

‘A lot of the pundits tipped Newcastle to drop down the table this year, but they have far too much quality and resources to not make the top 4.’

‘As a neutral I’m rooting for Eddie Howe to be the first English manager to win the EPL.’

‘As a man utd fan that would be nice an English manager to win the league I like howe decent bloke.’

‘I think Newcastle are genuine title contenders this season.’

‘(LIverpool fan) Well i should think so after spending three hundred million since Howe arrived.’

’76 minutes gone and 3 – 1 down and sky commentators still talking up villa’s chances. Comical.

Newcastle looking very good, early days but Tonali might be legendary.’

‘Now that City has lost gundogan. And this is only one game.

But I think Newcastle may have the best overall midfield in the league. That 3 of Bruno, Joelinton and Tonali looks scary. All have great physicality and can play.’

‘Newcastle top of the PL. I can easily see them lifting the prem in May. All they need to do now is get draws against the big 3 and win the rest of their games against the smaller fries. They have a deep squad and a brilliant manager. They can do it.’

‘What a player Tonali looks. Hammered us today – well done Newcastle – a very sad villain.’

‘Unbelievable the amount of people still banging on about the oil money and unlimited funds Newcastle have. They spend within FFP and other clubs have spent more. Get over it and accept Howe is getting the best out of his players. And buying sensibly. Tonali looked class.’

‘They don’t buy anyone for more then a 50/60 mill with others whacking out 100+ it’s a joke. A distraction. Toon are doing it properly.’

‘Newcastle so good to watch, Leeds fan.’

‘Well beaten here, fair play Newcastle. We won’t be the only team to get done here. Onwards & upwards. UTV.’

‘Fantastic performance by Newcastle,very powerful side with strength in depth.

Shame you took top spot from my mob,but no complaints.’

‘1) Goalkeeper out of his area

2) no attempt to play the ball

3) only a defender on the line

How is that not a denial of a goal scoring opportunity??

Most U10s could score in that scenario so I’d have thought a Premier League professional might stand a chance.

Should be a red card every day of the week – the “no attempt to play the ball” should be enough on it’s own.’

‘It was bizarre the number of BBC pundits that didn’t include Newcastle in their predicted top four. There’s a long way to go, but what a team this Newcastle look.’

‘A sleeping giant awake, a big club with massive fan base, a smart young and humble manager, effective recruitment strategy, strength in depth and, financial muscle with champions league football.

Top four finish this season together with Arsenal and City. That leaves one spot in top four between Chelsea and United!! Should be a cracking season ahead !!!’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Saturday 12 August 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Tonali 6, Isak 16, 58, Wilson 77, Barnes 90+1

Aston Villa:

Diaby 11

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 47% (44%) Newcastle 53% (56%)

Total shots were Villa 16 (7) Newcastle 17 (5)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 13 (4)

Corners were Villa 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Crowd: 52,207 (Villa 3,200)

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Longstaff 85), Joelinton, Tonali (Anderson 90+2), Gordon (Barnes 68), Almiron (Murphy 86), Isak (Wilson 68)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Livramento

