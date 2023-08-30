Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 2-1 Liverpool defeat

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s defeat to Liverpool.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics not completely dominating the comments, more a case of your typical football ‘banter’…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Liverpool fans and the odd Newcastle United supporter also contributing:

‘That is a great comeback

The arrogance of Newcastle and Eddie Howe has come back to but them BIG TIME

Well done Liverpool.’

‘Newcastle are becoming a very easy team to dislike.’

‘Hahaha Eddie Howe masterclass.’

‘Saudi Arabia is not amused.’

‘Wow NUNEZ NUNEZ NUNEZ

OIL FC stuffed & embarrassed by 10 men.’

‘Got Champions League to look forward to.’

‘Won’t last long if you can’t be eat ten men!’

‘Until the end of November, when you’ll already be out. Come back when you’ve won it 6 times. FTM.’

‘Until Christmas then you’ll be out of Europe altogether.

Minnows.’

‘Nothing better than watching a time wasting team get their karma against 10 men.’

‘Clearly you didn’t watch Liverpool wasting all the time in this match. Even the Sky commentators were on about it.’

‘Indeed the ref did well but that howe got exposed, championship manager lol.’

‘Can you hear the Geordies sing????

Liverpool looked awful, played awful for 65-70minutes then…….BOOM!

Write us off at your peril.

YNWA!!’

‘If ever you needed a reminder that just staying in the game no matter how tough it get’s is the key to win. That was it.’

‘Rapidly losing faith, and interest, in the Premier League due to the appalling standards of officiating.

A penalty awarded to City that would never, ever, be given against them, Trent given a yellow card after being fouled, Van Dijk sent off after winning the ball and, of course, Man Utd given help every time they need it.

These crooks are the worst in Europe. By far. A circus and a joke.’

‘4 crude fouls by Joelinton went unpunished. So were 3 ‘smart’ fouls by Tonali. This is a corrupt league and referees.’

‘Football 1- Sportwashing Saudi toy with delirious, blinkered Geordie fans 0.’

‘Wow the toon giving it large coz they thumped my team 5-1 and now they’ve lost to TEN MEN.’

‘Did VVD go for the ball ? Yes, clearly..

Did he get the ball first time? Yes, clearly…

Did he knock off the opponent’s leg in the process? Yes he did.

Was it a clear goalscoring opportunity? Likely

Would this challenge be considered normal for the PL a few years ago? Yes

Would any Man City defender be penalised for this identical incident? Never in a million years.’

‘He only got the ball after he had kicked through Izaks legs.’

‘What a Match! Liverpool, what a team! I am trying to remember when a team has come down from a goal down and playing a man down against a team of good quality and win and I cannot remember one. Please someone should please remind me if there has been in recent times. Liverpool never gave up. I am a neutral and I doff my hat to Liverpool. Well done, Liverpool.’

‘I seem to recall Leeds beating Manchester City at the Etihad with only 10 men on 10/04/2021.’

‘Felt like Newcastle was sleep walking to a 1 – 0 win after the sending off and that cost them the win.’

‘The better team won despite bent refereeing.

Job done. 3 points. Next..

‘No, for most of the game Liverpool looked as though they barely knew how to kick a ball. Newcastle threw it away. TAA was a complete liability. If he is a defender I am a multi millionaire.’

‘They got lucky. The win masked that they still have big problems. Even Bournemouth last week showed that. Enjoy your luck this week over the season I think Liverpool will continue to struggle comparatively..’

‘Fair play to Liverpool, their game plan after the sending off was spot on but they did ride their luck a bit and weren’t really the better team. TAA had a terrible game and Gordon walked past him at will after the (harsh) booking.’

‘Apart from Newcastle fans the entire football world will be delighted with that.Lots of football fans had a soft spot for Newcastle- those days are now gone.’

‘Why? I’m gutted Newcastle threw it away against 10 men. And I’m not a Toon fan, I just dislike Liverpool.’

‘Arrogant Pies brought down to earth.

Eddie How’s subs was a master stroke! Tindal was on the job.’

‘Newcastle manager more interested in getting the Liverpool side booked. Not good why he will not make a top manager.’

‘Eddie Howe, who seems to be following the Don Revie book of how to cheat, foul, wind up opposition players, bully referees, feign injury to waste time, and generally bring the game into disgrace, has missed one important point, Leeds won very little playing that way. Really hope history repeats itself, really enjoyed watching Newcastle get their comeuppance. Gordon’s face was priceless, at the end.’

‘Never forget that Newcastle United are owned by the same people who are responsible for the insane fuel prices we all have to pay now, putting British families into poverty.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Sunday 27 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 25

Liverpool:

Van Dijk red card 28, Nunez 81, Nunez 90+3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 40% (46%) Newcastle 60% (54%)

Total shots were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 23 (8)

Shots on target were Liverpool 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: John Brooks

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 82), Tonali (Longstaff 72), Gordon (Barnes 72), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 72)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Livramento, Murphy

(Alan Shearer proves the voice of reason after Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – No surprise – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Jurgen Klopp reflects on Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – How have United not won this, never mind zero points? Take your chances! Read HERE)