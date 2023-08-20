Opinion

BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 1-0 Man City defeat

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United single goal defeat at Manchester City.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics not completely dominating the comments.

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with Man City fans and the odd Newcastle United supporter also contributing…

‘As a neut, really enjoyed that, City were very slick and were up for it, but Newcastle gave them a proper game there.

Not many will go there and push them like that, kudos Newcastle for the performance.

A little bit more care with the ball Newcastle instead of giving it away cheaply, and there was definitely something in the game for you. Both teams were impressive.’

Great win over an excellent and resurgent Newcastle. Always welcome in Manchester – wonderful fans.

‘The Magpies played well but unfortunately you can’t stop that strike from Alvarez. I mean what a finish from the Argentinan. Overall a solid victory for City as it wasn’t straight forward.’

‘Delighted with this win – make no mistake, Newcastle are the real deal and will be fighting it out at the top come season’s end. Foden superb – answering recent criticism. A fine performance.’

‘Thanks Magpies for another good match. This fixture is probably the best footballing game in the Prem. I hope you, and The Seagulls, can join us in the Champions League next season.’

‘This City flew back to Manchester on Thursday after a European cup final on, missing four first team players (6 if you count Gundo and Mahrez), played an overly physical side on Saturday and came out winners!! Fully deserved.’

‘Defended extremely well against city who could easily have ran us ragged. Had a couple of half chances which we didn’t take but no shame in losing only 1 nil against the best team in the world.’

‘(Sunderland fan) It is when your the richest club in the world and still get beat.’

‘Wait until Haaland gets his shooting boots on. Well played t’ Champions.’

‘I think his shooting boots are already on, it’s just tonight he was playing against the best centre back in Europe, Sven Botman. Haland will have an easier time in 35 of City’s remaining 36 league fixtures.’

’89 year Old Man Utd fan.

I have to congratulate city on a win they had to grind out, deserved the win but what a great effort by Newcastle, they stood their ground against City and for a big part played them at their own game possession wise.

That should be a lesson to other teams, you have to bring something to the table, but for that goal before the interval Newcastle would have come away with a point.’

‘Only two games down and they’re already cantering to the title. Let’s be honest.’

‘Hard to believe MCFC can lose Gundogan, Mahrez plus injured De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva and put on a display like that. They were magnificent against a very good NUFC, Pep Guardiola is the greatest Manager English football has witnessed. The guy is a tactical genius.’

‘Can some tell me way Chelsea are allowed to spend big and not getting investigated for the Money they have spent.’

‘Amortisation – they’ve spread the cost over the max 5 years, and given a lot of players v long contracts to fit that. It’s a big gamble – if their income drops or/and a few players don’t perform they’ll be stuck. If they win everything, they’ll be vindicated.’

‘Having been at the game have to say a bit disappointed at Newcastle as thought they’d have had a proper go. Spent most of the game kicking City’s players round the pitch.’

‘Nufc fan, city are excellent on the ball, thought our passing was sloppy at times and if only on the 2 v 1, well deserved city class side.’

‘Remember, city are a 15 to 20 year project, they were superb. Newcastle are a two year project so far, toon fans be patient.’

‘Phil Foden was immense, very good win against an excellent Newcastle side. Nice touch by the visitors to line up and applaud their fans after the match. Eddie Howe is a great young manager, and Newcastle fans are among the best in the premiership. Great start by City.’

‘No Answer To City, i love watching them play even though not a city fan, they are in a different league, all the talk about Newcastle ( Good Team ) but miles away.’

‘Any Newcastle fan slagging off Eddie Howe tonight isn’t a Newcastle fan, pathetic.’

‘Congratulations to MCFC…Foden a class act and stepped up to fill KDB’s big shoes. Irrespective of the ‘oil money’ comments, Guardiola has created a relentless football machine. Along with Ancelotti, only manager to win UCL with two different clubs. You don’t buy that. You have to know exactly what you’re doing. Not many teams get 40% possession at the etihad, so credit to NUFC for hanging in.’

‘Irrespective of how many City could have had tonight, you must give praise to the newcastle defence. Solid at the back. Nothing really going forward other than a few positive spells. Still, a 1-0 loss against last seasons treble winners is a decent result considering. I didn’t expect us to get anything tonight, but it does show how far newcastle have come. Still, well played city. Always tough.’

‘(Liverpool fan) This is not a dig at newcastle, but before game Eddie Howe said we will find were we are and how far we have to go, loosing just 1-0 is not embarrassing but only managing one shot on target in 90 + mins shows there is still long way to go. But I really rate Eddie Howe and know the club are in the right hands with him.’

‘To be fair Newcastle are a top side without spendings vast amounts of cash. The manager has done a top job they will give anyone a game.’

‘Give over , professional athletes 4 games into a season and they are visibly tired because because they didn’t win by more than 1 goal , sounds like excuses to me. Newcastle ran City close , that’s the reality .’

‘Great game, Newcastle are now a team to be reckoned with, think return game will be tough for us.’

‘Close game – one moment of genius from Foden and Alvarez, one moment of wastefulness from Callum Wilson, but can’t argue with the result. Defended well against Mr Goals himself, and were in the game up to the final minute which is progress from where we were a year or two ago. Another day we get a point, another day we get a win, there will be plenty of other days!’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 19 August 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City :

Alvarez 31

Possession was Man City 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Man City 14 Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man City 4 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 3 Newcastle 0

Referee: Robert Jones

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Longstaff 57), Tonali (Anderson 67), Gordon (Barnes 56), Almiron (Livramento 86), Isak (Wilson 66)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Ritchie

(Newcastle United away ticketing system/restrictions – How it worked in reality down at Man City – Read HERE)

(Pep Guardiola reflects on narrow Manchester City win over Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(No need for the panic and criticism after Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 – Read HERE)

(Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

