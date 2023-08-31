Opinion

BBC Sport comments from neutrals after Newcastle United Champions League group draw – Very interesting!

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle United’s Champions League draw.

Thursday seeing the 32 clubs divided into eight groups of four.

Newcastle United drawn with PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan (all eight groups detailed below).

The comments from BBC Sport neutrals especially telling…

A lot of it different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’.

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals in the past had been overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters.

Particularly stuff about the Newcastle United owners and the media inspired pile-ons that NUFC fans have become used to, when blamed for who now owns their club.

On this occasion though, politics not completely dominating the comments, more a case of talking about football and the ‘Group of death’…

The BBC Sport readers comments from neutrals, with the odd Newcastle United supporter also contributing:

‘(Arsenal fan) Little jealous of NUFC to be honest.

Reasoning: neither of us will win the UCL to be fair but it’s about been in the big games and big night in Europe. NUFC are guaranteed that now. Fans get to go to Dortmund, PSG and AC Milan. Lucky!!!

Also I think you have as good a chance as any the other 3. All the best.’

“I think you have as good a chance as any the other 3”

If you genuinely think that Newcastle have the same chance to qualify as PSG / Dortmund / Milan, you need to give your head a wobble.’

‘Newcastle are an improving and dangerous team.

Think you might be proved wrong. They have a good chance of progressing at the expense of two of the other teams.’

‘They have a much better chance than chelsea.’

‘I totally agree. Three great trips, six huge games. Paris are the ones who should be most scared in that group in my opinion! Very real danger of going out in the group stages!’

‘(Arsenal fan) It’s an obvious comment but homes games are everything. Those teams will not like an evening at a rocking st James park.’

‘Best of luck to Newcastle and all the British teams. Its a really tough group but thats what its all about.’

‘NU will be so bruised and battered by January, they will have no life left for the rest of the season.’

St. James’s Park will be rocking. Good luck to them.’

‘Where are Liverpool?’

‘That’s the hardest group!!! Unlucky NewCastle but welcome back to the CL and good luck !!!’

‘Welcome to the top table Newcastle. You’re literally gonna have no expectations in a group that tough which may well work in your favour bizarrely. Enjoy the ride and good luck repping the North East.’

‘If they can win two home games and get one other result then it could easily be enough with the other sides likely to take points from each other.’

‘When City first started qualifying for the Champions League they had a few real stinkers in the group stage – Newcastle likely will face similar until they get their coefficient up, a tough draw for sure.’

‘You will be hard pressed to find a true Newcastle fan disappointed with this group. Did people think we wanted to qualify for the champions league to see us play union Berlin, braga and Copenhagen etc?

A very hard group we are unlikely to get out of, but the potential of some absolutely cracking away days and fantastic games. This is what the CL is about, surely?’

‘Well said exactly what the champions league is about. All jealous weirdos scared if we get out of the group.’

‘(Liverpool fan) As to be expected, a mix bag of a draw for the English teams, some (Man City & Arsenal) will be very happy how it turned out, others (Newcastle) will not and now have a very tough road ahead.

Good luck to the English teams and Celtic in this competition.’

‘Oil versus Oil in the Sports washing tie.’

‘Newcastle been stitched up there! If they get out of that group Howe deserves a medal!’

‘Anyone want to take a stab at predicting the final finishing order of group F?

Any one of the four teams can win it or just as likely finish last.’

‘Dortmund, NUFC, AC, PSG

You heard it here first!!!

I don’t have a clue to be fair but people like to say you heard it here first to act like they know so I thought why not!’

‘Poor Newcastle, fantastic group of death though.’

‘PSG perennial underachievers, Milan no way near what they were, Dortmund haven’t turned up in Europe since 2012.

Toon to go through!’

‘Hard group for Newcastle, but they will be some massive atmospheres on Tyne side and some cracking away days for the fans….’

‘Real tough group for Toon but there’ll be some great nights at a bouncing St James’ without a plastic in sight. Howay the Toon !’

‘Well Magpies fans. You wanted European football and there it is … big time. Good luck. I think you’ll need it.’

‘Group F is definitely the group of death. All other groups seems fair enough.

Manchester City will surely top their group. Arsenal have teams that will surely not back down, but I expect them to scale through. Celtic will always be Celtic but I hope they go through.

Newcastle.. hmnnn! I keep my fingers crossed.

Wish all the good teams the best.’

‘Group F games will be a good watch at least. Some amazing games there for Toon fans. Look at Man City’s group, easiest group ever, only die hard plastics are going to watch those games.’

‘Newcastle have nothing to fear, people relate too much to the names rather then the current teams… Some good games and I think they have a great chance with that team and St James Park behind them…..City fan….’

‘Newcastle, PSG, Dortmund and AC Milan might be the greatest Champions League group of death ever.’

‘Easy Peasy qualification for the Manchester Clubs but Arsenal can be unpredictable in Europe so not so certain for them and Newcastle at least will gain valuable experience against top level opponents for the future even if a lack of recent European experience catches them out. Newcastle will surely be regulars in European club competitions from now on.’

The Eurovision style presentation finally giving us these eight groups of four.

GROUP A

Bayern Munich, Man Utd, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

GROUP B

Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens

GROUP C

Napoli, Real Madrid, Sporting Braga, Union Berlin

GROUP D

Benfica, Inter Milan, FC Salzburg, Real Sociedad

GROUP E

Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

GROUP F

PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle United

GROUP G

Man City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

GROUP H

Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Dontesk, Royal Antwerp

During the Champions League group draw, fans informed that by Saturday morning at the latest we will find out which matches will be played when.

The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League draws

Group stage: 31 August 2023

Round of 16: 18 December 2023

Quarter-finals & semi-finals: 15 March 2024

The dates of the 2023/24 Champions League group stage matches

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

The dates of the 2023/24 knockout stages of the Champions League:

Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May 2024

Final: 1 June 2024