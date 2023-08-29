Opinion

BBC Sport asks Liverpool and Newcastle fans about what happened Sunday – Stunning comments!

I was having a look round on Monday night for comments / views on what had happened at St James’ Park, when I came across this on BBC Sport.

They had asked Newcastle fans and Liverpool fans for their opinions on what they had seen.

Have a read of the following feedback BBC Sport got, then I will give you my reaction (to their comments!) below.

Newcastle fans

Merv:

“I do not think a lot of Newcastle with this performance.

“It was too much like the old Newcastle, huffing and puffing and getting nowhere.

“Good goalkeeper or not, they should have put the game to bed with a second and possibly a third goal.”

Andy:

“Howe’s ‘football by numbers’ approach has been found out.

“It was a solid team performance undermined by a lack of creativity. In the end, we managed to defeat ourselves.

“It was a cagey game crying out for that second Newcastle goal. If Saint-Maximin was still available, he’d have shredded a fragile Liverpool defence and ran their 10 men ragged. Three points dropped, not good.”

Billy:

“Sorry but Newcastle were disgraceful.

“I expect football from an Eddie Howe team.

“Joelinton and the referee were very poor, worse than Liverpool who fought and deserved the three points.”

Graeme:

“Sad to say that it’s time for Bruno to be benched. He was culpable for giving the ball away for both goals, his distribution is awful, and we lack creativity from our creative midfielder.

“Tonali playing central with Willock and Anderson either side will get Newcastle back to winning ways.”

My reaction to the comments from Newcastle fans:

Disgraceful? The only thing that is disgraceful isn’t what happened on Sunday, instead it is the absolute embarrassing comments above.

Are they honestly Newcastle United fans?

So according to ‘toon fan’ Graeme, Eddie Howe should be dropping Bruno and Joelinton, replacing them with a 20 year old inexperienced youngster and somebody who hasn’t played for months and will be back late September at the earliest!

‘Too much like the old Newcastle’…

What, the one that hammered Villa 5-1 in the previous home match?

Eddie Howe ‘found out with his football by numbers’, no doubt this supposed Newcastle fan was saying this when we were taking apart the likes of Man U, Spurs and Brighton at the end of last season.

ASM would have ‘run Liverpool ragged’ and guaranteed the win? We all know ASM and his highs and lows and we know he can be devastating on his day(s) BUT far too often there was no end product.

Liverpool fans

John:

“If this was a footballing equivalent of a Monopoly game, Liverpool used their “get out of jail free” card and should have lost today, especially after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s poor start and Virgil van Dijk’s red card.

“They showed tremendous battling qualities to earn three points today.”

Sandy:

“Trent was not at fault for Gordon’s goal, it was a terrible pass from Salah. He should’ve seen that Trent was not in position to receive it. However, he did make amends with that pass to Nunez. It wasn’t Salah’s greatest of games.”

Muaz:

“Wow, just wow. I cannot believe we have beaten Newcastle United again, after conceding a goal from Gordon and getting a red card for Van Dijk.

“Darwin Nunez is amazing, how does he do it? Two late goals and one in injury time, quite unbelievable.

“It’s a bit early to say it but, if we can beat Newcastle then we could beat any team. Let’s go Reds.”

Chris:

“This win is more about Liverpool’s character and will to win then Newcastle’s lack of sustained momentum.

“Not one player lost it for Newcastle, but you have to say two players won it for Liverpool: Nunez and Alisson.”

My reaction to the comments from Liverpool fans:

How ironic, that for the first time ever, the voice of reason on Newcastle United comes from the Liverpool fans!

Their reflections on the game are what I saw, the things that were key to how things turned out.

Liverpool rode their luck and it just didn’t happen for Newcastle United, they couldn’t get the killer second goal, then two breaks and quality goals won it

I think the biggest thing I take from the scouser comments, is that whatever Sunday’s end result, Newcastle United are not suddenly rubbish.