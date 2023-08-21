Opinion

BBC Sport analyst – Newcastle United will need more ideas and ambition to defeat Liverpool

An interesting overview from Chris Bevan of BBC Sport, with this analysis following Saturday at the Etihad.

The final scoreline reading Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0, Pep Guardiola’s team taking all three points thanks to a powerful strike from Alvarez on 31 minutes.

How about from the Eddie Howe and Newcastle United perspective th0ugh?

Chris Bevan of BBC Sport with this NUFC analysis after Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0:

‘There was more than a hint of regret in Eddie Howe’s voice when he spoke about his side’s defeat at the hands of the defending champions.

Newcastle’s record at the Etihad is appalling – they have never won there in the league and the last time they even took a point was 2006. Before Saturday, they had lost 14 league games in a row, often heavily.

That record now reads 15 straight losses, but this latest one was by only one goal. That could be viewed as a positive given City’s pedigree but, after Newcastle’s recent progress, many were expecting more from them – in terms of their performance as well as the end result.

Certainly more attacking intent was anticipated, and also more shots at goal – the Magpies only managed one effort on target, from substitute Harvey Barnes after 70 minutes, and that was saved comfortably.

They can do much better up front, as we saw against Aston Villa last weekend.

Instead, Newcastle did what we already know they can do well – defend diligently and fight hard for the ball in midfield.

They will need more ideas, and more ambition, to triumph when they play Liverpool at St James’ Park next weekend.’

I think the above is both interesting and amusing.

Amusing, in terms of, that for this to all make sense, your audience reading this, would need to be believing that there is little / no difference between playing Villa, Man City, or Liverpool. Also ignoring the fact that Saturday was away from home and the other two games are at St James’ Park.

The bottom line is that Eddie Howe went with very different tactics to his usual these days, whether you agree with the far less expansive approach or not, you have to acknowledge that Man City away is the toughest looking match of the season.

The BBC Sport analyst declaring ‘many were expecting more from them – in terms of their performance as well as the end result.’ Well, I don’t think any Newcastle United fan was ‘expecting’ to pick up a point or more, ‘hope’ was still the word despite that hammering of Villa and Man City had played in Athens on the Wednesday night.

Chris Bevan says Newcastle United showed what we all already knew, when it came to the disciplined defending and midfield battling against Man City.

However, it isn’t just against Villa the previous weekend where the world has seen more attacking intent from Eddie Howe’s side, that has been the case in pretty much every match for a long long time. Just look at the final couple of months of last season, games such as the 5-1 at West Ham, the 2-0 at home to Man U (they were very lucky to only lose by two), 4-1 at SJP against Brighton, 4-1 at Everton, plus of course 5-0 up after 21 minutes against Tottenham before easing off an cruising to a 6-1 demolition.

Playing that kind of football and getting those kind of results DOES raise expectations, in terms of potentially being able to give a good match against anybody. Maybe Eddie Howe will have a different approach the next time he visits the Etihad, for sure, he will do when Man City visit St James’ Park in January. Even more for sure when Liverpool visit SJP on Sunday, Newcastle are at home AND Liverpool are no Man City, Eddie Howe will send out his team to attack from the first whistle, just as he does every other match, with only the odd exception…

Whether you agree or disagree with the tactics used on Saturday, the fact is that Eddie Howe had Newcastle in the game until the final whistle and on a number of occasions, especially the 2 v 1 Callum Wilson incident, if the NUFC players had made different choices and used the ball better, then United may well have got the draw that would have been celebrated for sure away at the reigning champions. In truth as well, whatever tactics and formation a manager uses, you need your players at their best once on the pitch and it is now in their hands, unfortunately the midfield and attack just weren’t at their best, it happens.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 19 August 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City :

Alvarez 31

Possession was Man City 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Man City 14 Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man City 4 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 3 Newcastle 0

Referee: Robert Jones

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Longstaff 57), Tonali (Anderson 67), Gordon (Barnes 56), Almiron (Livramento 86), Isak (Wilson 66)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Ritchie

