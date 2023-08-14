News

Aston Villa official update on Tyrone Mings following St James’ Park incident

Aston Villa have now given an official update on Tyrone Mings.

This follows the player having been stretchered off at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Tyrone Mings trying to shoulder charge Alexander Isak off the ball but instead simply bouncing off the Newcastle United striker, leading the Villa defender to land awkwardly.

The Monday morning official Aston Villa statement (see below) revealing that Tyrone Mings has damaged his knee and will ‘require surgery ahead of a lengthy rehabilitation process.’

Wishing him a speedy and full recovery.

Aston Villa official update on Tyrone Mings – 14 August 2023:

‘Aston Villa can confirm that Tyrone Mings has sustained a significant knee injury.

The England international was stretchered off from the field after damaging his knee during the first half of Villa’s match at Newcastle United on Saturday.

The defender has undergone scans and will unfortunately require surgery ahead of a lengthy rehabilitation process.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Saturday 12 August 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Tonali 6, Isak 16, 58, Wilson 77, Barnes 90+1

Aston Villa:

Diaby 11

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 47% (44%) Newcastle 53% (56%)

Total shots were Villa 16 (7) Newcastle 17 (5)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 13 (4)

Corners were Villa 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Crowd: 52,207 (Villa 3,200)

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Longstaff 85), Joelinton, Tonali (Anderson 90+2), Gordon (Barnes 68), Almiron (Murphy 86), Isak (Wilson 68)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Livramento

