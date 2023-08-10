Opinion

Aston Villa fans plenty to say about playing Newcastle United – From crazy to realistic and odd conspiracy theory

Aston Villa fans saw their team lose 4-0 at St James’ Park last season.

However, a run of eight Newcastle United wins in a row in March and April 2023 had a 3-0 defeat at Villa Park in the middle of it.

Aston Villa fans seeing their team get some revenge for that SJP defeat, with Unai Emery watching on from the sidelines.

These comments from Aston Villa fans below, show a real mix of views.

From the crazy people claiming that Villa are far superior in every way to Newcastle United, right through to the realistic / sane ones who see it as two teams probably quite closely matched this season and who point out that it was over 18 years ago since Aston Villa fans saw their team win at St James’ Park.

A game Newcastle fans are unlikely to forget either. Dyer and Bowyer sent off for fighting and Steven Taylor red carded for the worst acting performance ever seen outside of a village hall pantomime.

Then you have the odd (very odd!) conspiracy theorist…

Aston Villa fans commenting via their Villa Talk message board:

‘On paper we are better than them all over the pitch.’

‘This lot are s…. and they’ll end up lower top half this season which is more reflective of their squad.’

‘We need to be prepared for getting zero decision. Remember last season what animals their fans were. Slightest contact on their player they wnated red cards. Then booing our players who were genuinely injured and got subbed.

We didnt get any decisions go our way there last season. We gonna have to be strong and patient.’

‘If I remember rightly this seems to be a product of their coaching staff, bemoaning every referee and linesman decision.

Think the team are very aggressive too and seem to influence decisions a great deal; lots of luck went their way. Funny that with the Saudi ownership and British government influence.’

‘This will be a fascinating and difficult early test of the new-look Villa and it’ll be interesting to see how Emery tactically approaches a side we just played. I think our boys go in there thinking they’ll win it.

And I think they will too.

2-3 to the Villa.’

‘Miggy scares the s… out of me. That boy is hungry for goals and does not slow down.’

‘St James has become a bit of a fortress for them again. I’d be happy with a point.’

‘Ill take a boring 0-0 at the skunk park.’

‘How have the Barcodes faired in preseason?’

‘Pretty similar to us.’

‘Currently beating Fiorentina 1-0.

I don’t think Nick Pope has featured at all in pre season for them so looks like Dubravaka starting next weekend.

Not sure if they’ve got injuries but Murphy and Miley starting for them and they’re both youth players which is interesting at this stage of the season.

We need to swarm around Tonali and see how quickly he picks up the pace of the prem as coming from Serie A he’ll be far more use to slower tempo.’

‘Now that Villa have a different mentality I fully expect we’ll go for the win and won’t hold back.

In the past not getting battered would be a result, but I’m going with a positive start.

Tight victory for Unai and his creation.’

‘Looking at the games last weekend there’s going to be 15 minutes added on next weekend given how long both keepers take goal kicks when their teams are winning.

Would be happy and think we’ll get a point.

1-1.’

‘We never win up there

2-1 to Newcastle.’

‘Dont think i can remember a bigger first game of the season in recent memory . Somehow it means a lot more than it should. Eddie Howe hated the 3 nil loss in the league. Just as we hated the 4 nil loss earlier in the season. Howe admits that our midfield does give them problems and i hope to see us use that part of our team to try and control the game in mid.

Going to be a tough game for both teams . Very equally matched in terms of talent . High lines will prevail and some scares for both teams will happen …that said.. 0-0 and i would be happy . More than happy.’

‘Newcastle got quite a tough start looking at their opening fixtures. After us they have Man. City away, Liverpool at home and Brighton away, took one point from those games last season.

A win up there would be a huge statement but would be happy with a point as it’s that away ground for us where we seem to implode every year as soon as we concede a goal.’

‘Given our record up at St James Park and with it being the first game of the season I can see us losing this by the odd goal.

Obviously hope to be wrong and it would be great for us to get at least a point. Either way I expect a big improvement on our last visit there!’

‘Obviously we are expected to lose and get nothing from the neutrals. I prefer to be the underdog. In a way im glad to get this game out the way early.’

‘Buendia to start over Diaby, anyone? He’s been more impressive pre-season.

Diaby as a super-sub for the first few weeks?’

‘This will be seriously tough. Saturday at 5.30 – them riding high and wanting payback for our 3-0 demolition. We always struggle up there. Their strength is midfield, but I’m struggling to pick any of theirs over any of ours. I fancy us to win 2-1.’

‘The new ruling should be helpful in avoiding the influence of their coaching staff on the referee – only one person is now allowed out in the technical area, with the others needing to remain on the bench – Newcastle had both of their chaps on the sidelines last season.’

‘A point away to a current CL team and at a venue where we haven’t won since 2005 would be excellent so don’t see where the hysteria will come from.’

‘If we had Emery for the whole of last season we would be the team in CL and not Newcastle. I believe we are the better team, but in football the best team do not always win. If we play well, and score five goals and keep a clean sheet, I would happy.’

‘Let them undee estimate us its fine.

I think deep done they have a bit of respect foe what we have and have achieved

I would say they probably are the stronger of the two sides just but not a lot in it. We have spent significantly less than them. I am sure if we spent the money they had and could get away with selling playera to saudi cluba to get away with FFP we would have been even better.’

‘With all the hype around Newcastle, a win in this game would really set a marker down for the season.

I’m nervous but excited.’

‘I think having isak and wilson the ability to use one as a sub for like for like or bring on one to play both is their strength over us.’

‘Harvey Barnes could be a real thorn in our side on Saturday.’

‘I still think Emery is the better manager; hopefully that is what makes the difference in this match.

Keep them quiet for twenty minutes or so and Villa can win this.’

‘A point is very good from this.

After Newcastle have Man. City and Brighton away and Liverpool at home so I’d be confident of being above them by end of September.

Mind you they had a slow start last season and then an amazing run in the winter with Almiron scoring every game.’

‘They looked in good nick against Villareal. Barnes and Joelinton looked dangerous. Going to be a very tough game this.’

‘I have no idea whether we win this, but I have a cool conspiracy theory (and that is all it is, just a thought I sometimes ponder) about why we might win.

My intuition feels that there is a little more to Newcastles levels than player ability and tactics. It feels kind of unnatural, the transformation in their players and I guess I am always suspicious of teams that employ an intense press. I suspect it may be a tactic employed that works successfully with players on perhaps the run harder juice. I would speculate that there it is perhaps understood in football that there are certain managers more open to this (Eddie Howe and Guardiola both have a history I wouldn’t be surprise if Arteta did as well under Guardiola, or Klopp who certainly seems to have perfected the cult of personality trait). The spurs game was a bit suggestive, spurs were useless but that was something else.

Why do I think we win this?

When we played Newcastle at Villa Park that wasn’t the Newcastle that played most other teams around that time. I kind of wonder whether the reason Unai Emery didn’t take up the Newcastle job was because they asked him if he would be down with that approach, and he perhaps wasn’t. Perhaps there were non-disclosure agreements, but I wonder whether when Newcastle played an Emery team, they were like, guys we gotta chill out a bit here. Dude knows our secret weapon.’

‘Can’t see us losing this one, Emery has the edge mentally over Howe.’

‘Howe is not comparable to Emery, tactically far below Emery.’

‘With the horrendous news that Buendia has suffered a bad knee injury, our left side is really worrisome.’

‘Jesus quite the injury list already.’

