Aston Villa fans comments before AND after 5-1 Newcastle United thrashing – Very interesting

Aston Villa fans had plenty to say ahead of Saturday’s match at St James’ Park.

Buoyant after Unai Emery led them to much better form in the second half of last season, including a 3-0 defeat for NUFC at Villa Park in the middle of that run.

Aston Villa fans seeing their club eventually finish seventh in the table and qualify for the Europa League Conference.

Big spending in the summer further fueled the hopes of the Aston Villa fans and they were absolutely loving the fact that so many pundits have predicted them to finish above Newcastle United in the 2023/24 season, who knows how high…

Then after a heavy dose of reality and a 5-1 hammering by Eddie Howe’s side, Aston Villa fans still having plenty to say, though the mood of the comments ‘slightly’ different.

Aston Villa fans commenting via their Villa Talk message board, pre-match AND post-match:

PRE-MATCH

‘On paper we are better than them all over the pitch.’

‘This lot are s…. and they’ll end up lower top half this season which is more reflective of their squad.’

‘This will be a fascinating and difficult early test of the new-look Villa and it’ll be interesting to see how Emery tactically approaches a side we just played. I think our boys go in there thinking they’ll win it.

And I think they will too.

2-3 to the Villa.’

‘Now that Villa have a different mentality I fully expect we’ll go for the win and won’t hold back.

Tight victory for Unai and his creation.’

We need to swarm around Tonali and see how quickly he picks up the pace of the prem as coming from Serie A he’ll be far more use to slower tempo.’

‘Their strength is midfield, but I’m struggling to pick any of theirs over any of ours. I fancy us to win 2-1.’

‘If we had Emery for the whole of last season we would be the team in CL and not Newcastle. I believe we are the better team. If we play well, and score five goals and keep a clean sheet, I would happy.’

‘Emery is the better manager; hopefully that is what makes the difference in this match.

Keep them quiet for twenty minutes or so and Villa can win this.’

‘Can’t see us losing this one, Emery has the edge mentally over Howe.’

‘Howe is not comparable to Emery, tactically far below Emery.’

POST-MATCH

‘As bad as it gets really. They smacked us about from start to finish, they’re a very good side.’

‘Emery got the team badly wrong.’

‘Disgraceful from the players.’

‘Disappointing to see that Luton have a goal difference advantage in the relegation battle.’

‘Harvey Barnes isn’t good enough for Villa I heard.’

‘Haven’t been this depressed and worried about Villa for a long time. Next two games very winnable but mentally it’s a long way back from 5-1.’

‘I am lost for words tbh. All at sea from the second the game started. It’s like they only just met.’

‘Hopefully just a wobble but those high line concerns look well founded. Hope Unai has a plan b.’

‘Defence was criminal. Kamara poor. Youri poor. Cash very bad. Konsa, oh god.’

‘That’s the worst we’ve been since he arrived. A big wake up call for everyone involved.’

‘All the over the top vile abuse towards Konsa, before that dreadful mistake he was easily our best player.’

‘Big steaming pile of sh..

They should be absolutely ashamed of themselves for that cowardly performance.’

‘Well played Newcastle, they were ready, we weren’t.’

‘Defensively we looked dreadful, we can’t keep playing this high line, cash konsa just not good enough, Watkins offered f… all up top.’

‘Why do we have to do this in the first game of every season.

that’s 3 years in a row now.

Diabolical.

also, this is exactly why i wasnt keen on all this talk of “top 4, top 6” etc, we had that under gerrard and look how that turned out, i would rather we did our talking on the pitch, we do too much of it off the pitch i reckon.’

‘We have a lot to address.

That was embarrassing.’

‘Disaster of a day.’

‘No excuses, that was sh…’

‘I’m proper angry at that.

Folk will say Newcastle are a great side and that’s true enough, but if we want to get to where we want to be they are direct competitors. I don’t expect us to beat them, but we need to go toe to toe with them, and that was an utter thrashing.’

‘So much went wrong today that it just might turn out to be season-defining. All the excitement drawn out of me. We’ll be bottom half. Hoping for good cup runs.’

‘It’s no fun being a Villa fan is it? Renewed hope dashed by reality. How often does this happen ?

Emery has a lot to sort out but I won’t blame him if he becomes yet another manager overwhelmed by the “Villa disease”

That was one of the worst performances I have seen for a long time.’

‘Hard to put into words. Shocked at that to be honest. Not taking anything away from Newcastle who were excellent.’

‘Well, that was an eye opener for the manager. Dreadful team selection, but most concerning is the mentality issue. Not sure how much cash is left but we obviously need to spend it.’

‘Total disaster performance. I thought we wouldn’t get beaten by more than two again under Emery.’

‘Newcastle were excellent all over the pitch and have shown the league how to shut down our passing movements, bypass the midfield and exploit our defence in the first game of the season.’

‘Embarrassing, don’t have the energy to even go into specifics.’

‘Gordon is awful apparently.’

‘That’s about the worst opening game of a season that I can remember.’

‘Newcastle are a very good team, and it seems they’ve proper made St. James intimidating.’

‘Congratulations to Newcastle, I thought they were excellent, they defend well, they’re organised, they have strength, they press really well and they have talented players at the sharp end who can score goals.’

‘Let’s say this first: Newcastle are an excellent side. I could see them in the mix for the title. We already knew they had an excellent defence, joint best in the league last year. But now they have a midfield capable of dominating. Guimaraes and Tonali ran the show. That was the biggest difference.

That said, they shouldn’t be 5-1 better than us. Lots of blame to go around.’

‘We’re never going to get decisions against someone like Newcastle now as they’re one of the Favoured Clubs. VAR is corrupt but we all knew that anyway.’

‘Just wanted to say full respect to the Newcastle fans who stood and applauded as Mings was carried off.

As to the injury and the drubbing, yes it is bad, but we WILL come back from this. Have no doubt.’

‘Would they have applauded if they were a goal down?’

‘Newcastle will do the same to a lot of sides.

As much as it pains me to say it they have developed into a top side.’

‘They only lost twice at home last season, and gave out some beatings to some decent sides: beat Brentford 5-1, Spurs 6-1, Brighton 4-1, us 4-0 and also stuck 3 past Man City in a draw.’

‘Weirdly they scored less against the poorer teams like Leeds, Wolves, Leicester etc.

Maybe they just really raise their game in certain situations?’

‘It’s amazing how, in the space of 2 days, my appetite for the season has gone from 100 to 0.’

