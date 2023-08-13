Opinion

As ever, the Belgian commentator was laughable when covering this latest Newcastle United match

We are top of the league!

I have got my tongue firmly in my cheek, but seriously, it feels good to have the first match behind us and three points in the bag.

I have to say that Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 was quite a flattering scoreline for the visitors.

On another night we might well have been approaching double figures.

As ever, the Belgian commentator was bigging up the team the Belgian was playing for and looking for any excuse to bash Newcastle. “It’s outrageous that Newcastle have SELA as a shirt sponsor, it’s not as if anyone from Newcastle is ever going to go to Saudi Arabia…”

Of course, Villa’s shirt sponsor is a vegan wholefood cooperative. No, wait a minute, it’s that Asian based online betting company that is so contentious that even Villa’s own fans protested against it, but hey, that’s okay isn’t it… it’s not Newcastle…

By the end of the match he’d changed his tune on Villa and even made me laugh, when the Belgian commentator said that after this match, Tielemans must still think he’s playing for Leicester!

I must say I did even find myself agreeing with him over the somewhat puzzling refereeing decisions… though clearly he has never seen Madley referee before.

I don’t know if it is the new rules on cards or just Madley’s interpretation of them.

I am still convinced that Martinez should have seen red for pulling down Miggy by the touchline. After Miggy had knocked the ball beyond him Martinez had two options, foul him or run back and try and make a save.

He fouled him.

I don’t buy the argument that he wasn’t the last man.

When the keeper is so far out and can’t recover, the defender can’t become a goalkeeper.

Martinez then seemed to start gesturing towards Miggy with his finger, he might have even poked him. Though I reckon Miggy would have went down if there had been any contact.

Either way it was aggressive behaviour that was maybe worth at least a second yellow.

Bruno got a yellow for making a gesture that a Villa player should get a yellow card. Martinez already on a yellow did the same towards the end of the match but Madley just ignored it.

Same old inconsistent Andy Madley, same old gamesmanship from the Argentinian.

For as long as I can remember, long before his annoying behaviour at the World Cup, I really get annoyed by simply seeing Martinez on a football pitch; but I do like to see him repeatedly picking the ball out of the back of his net.

Back to the subject of new rules: they didn’t show the technical area as much today, so I am not quite so sure how evenly they are being enforced in that respect. While I can see the logic in stamping out players holding up an imaginary red or yellow card, which I always found slightly cringeworthy, I can’t see why there should be a restriction on the number of coaches in the technical area.

Some have suggested that this is a rule specifically targeted at Newcastle United but most EPL teams do that to a greater or lesser extent.

As for the match itself it seemed to go on forever, even accounting for the time added on for Mings and his possible ACL injury, it seemed a long game.

However, maybe I just wanted it to be over so we’d have at least crossed the first bridge.

Last year, I had hoped we would get Kalvin Phillips to partner Bruno, as I thought they would work really well together.

You can forget about that now.

Sandro Tonali walked onto the pitch at St James’ Park and played with the poise and grace of a man who was born to play there.

What he, Bruno and Big Joe are cooking up in midfield seems to be a very fluid, dynamic and attractive sort of football which may possibly offer us a way through teams that want to park the bus.

Sandro Tonali was everywhere.

Ok, not every pass was perfect and not every shot was a goal ,but he just oozed class and seemed to allow us to slow down and speed up, instead of just attacking for 90 minutes. Don’t get me wrong, I love it when we just attack for 90 minutes, but it’s a long season and with those Champions League matches on top, we need to be able to regulate the tempo of games more. Sandro showed that he can do that.

If Sven and Bruno are Rolls Royce players, what would you describe Tonali as?

A great all round performance by the whole team and a great start to the campaign.

Long may it continue.

Howay the lads!

