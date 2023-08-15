Opinion

As an Aston Villa fan – Sir Alex Ferguson wasn’t wrong with his comments on Newcastle United match

Having just read the article on The Mag regarding the comments from Sir Alex Ferguson, as an Aston Villa fan, I too am astonished.

Not by his words but by your borderline hysterical scribbling.

Is your paranoia so intense, it prevents you from recognising when a balanced and unbiased view (ED: Sir Alex Ferguson – ‘You can play teams off the pitch but don’t score. That is what happened to Aston Villa.’), actually elevates, rather than diminishes your own team’s performance?

Surely, if the Villa performance was better than you have judged it to be, does that not make the NUFC performance even more impressive?

I’m an Aston Villa fan who has seen more than enough bad Villa performances over the years / decades to know one when I see it, and I’m also a UEFA B qualified coach, allowing me some license to contribute to this topic.

Let’s be clear, NUFC and the SJP crowd were magnificent, from start to finish. And provided a top class response to Mings’ injury for which they’ve been rightly applauded.

But your suggestion that Sir Alex is a befuddled old fool, is misguided. Even at my level of coaching ability, you’d consider most of the goals were preventable. Little point going into great detail, although as an example the game turned on the third Newcastle goal; a magnificent finish from Isak. Assisted by Ezri Konsa!!

Emery then gambled and failed, reorganising to a 3-4-3 formation with Cash immediately missing an absolute sitter to restore a single goal deficit. Not to be outdone, Howe trumped that move by bringing on Barnes to exploit the space in behind Cash on the Newcastle left. Excellent coaching and game over, Newcastle could’ve had six or seven.

However, to suggest the Villa performance, prior to the third goal, at least, was poor, shows a lack of objectivity and all the hallmarks of a classic one-eyed fan.

As good as Newcastle were, Villa had given a decent account of themselves on a stage as intimidating as any in English football. SJP first game of the season, is currently as big a challenge as you could imagine, something all Geordies should be proud of.

Well done Newcastle, I hope you have a great season but please, try to retain some objectivity and sense of reality. Not every positive comment for an opponent, is criticism of you.

