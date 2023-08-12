News

Arsenal digital ticketing causes massive problems and delayed kick-off – Newcastle United later…

Arsenal digital ticketing has been introduced today.

The Gunners bringing in the new system for the new season.

Starting off with their opening game against Nottingham Forest, a 12.30pm kick-off.

It is then Newcastle United digital ticketing (see below) later in the day getting its debut try out when it comes to a full St James’ Park sell out, having been used for the two pre-season friendlies with much lower crowds, crowds that were more spread out than normal, when it came to arriving at the turnstiles.

There were some significant queues at these friendlies caused by the length of time it took for fans to use the new system. So all eyes on later today at St James’ Park.

Especially after what has happened with Arsenal digital ticketing on its competitive debut.

Arsenal announcing a delay, with the 12.30pm kick-off put back to 1pm.

Only 21 minutes before the intended 12.30pm kick-off, this was typical of the scenes outside The Emirates.

Think we could be looking at a delayed kick-off here. Huge queues to enter the ground. pic.twitter.com/G4Ib0QCxgV — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) August 12, 2023

Estimates putting the numbers at 35,000+ Arsenal fans still outside only minutes ahead of that scheduled 12.30pm kick-off.

Everything crossed that all goes smoothly at St James’ Park later, but just in case, I wouldn’t be having that extra pint on this occasion before heading up to SJP.

The Mag – 11 August 2023:

Last month, the club announced the Newcastle United digital ticketing plans.

That official announcement (see below) revealing the information and guidance.

Fair to say that the move to digital ticketing hasn’t brought universal approval from fans, mirroring the reaction at other clubs who have already made the shift.

Now on Friday, 24 hours before the first St James’ Park Premier League match where Newcastle United digital ticketing will be used, the club issuing a warning…

Newcastle United digital ticketing announcement for Aston Villa – 11 August 2023:

“Supporters are advised to arrive early to St. James’ Park for tomorrow’s season opener.

“Gates will open from 3.30pm and for the first hour, concourse kiosks will offer 50% off selected food and drink.”

Despite the over the top prices putting many people off, the lower crowds that turned up for the pre-season SJP friendlies experienced some significant Newcastle United digital ticketing delays at many turnstiles. This despite the fans spread out over a longer period of time, when it came to arriving at the stadium.

The nature of the crowds that turn up for friendlies at home, means that only a low proportion of them are season ticket holders / match going regulars.

So fair to say, the vast majority turning up for Villa, will be using Newcastle United digital ticketing for the first time.

Good luck everybody!

Newcastle United official announcement – 27 July 2023:

‘Newcastle United can confirm digital ticketing information for the 2023/24 season.

Season ticket holders should receive an email today with details on how to download your new season ticket to your device.

For the 2023/24 season we are introducing digital tickets which will be available to download to your smart phone.

It’s secure – it’s easy to use – your ticket will always be up to date.

Your mobile pass is an electronic version of your physical ticket which enables you to scan into St. James’ Park using your phone and NFC technology. This is the same technology used for Apple Pay and Google Pay, so you may already be used to using it regularly – for those of you who aren’t, we are here to help and guide you through the process.’

Go HERE for further details and official guidance from Newcastle United on their digital ticketing initiative.

