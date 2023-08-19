Opinion

Anthony Gordon – Does he like Heinz Beans?

The advantage of being an old toon fan, is the indulgence of nostalgia waffle and comparison, then being able to write it down and send it to The Mag.

I have been watching the progression of Anthony Gordon with some interest, initially impressed by his pace but a bit worried by him trying too hard, lacking that bit of composure.

However, you forget how young he is…

Until during the summer break he turns up in the Euros under 21 tournament and looks head and shoulders the best player in it.

And then I get a glimmer, as Anthony Gordon gets it wide, or in the more central position, and has the confidence to cut inside with that wiry frame and skinny legs and perfect balance and I see it.

In the first half against Villa it becomes more and more obvious to me, the drop of the shoulder inside or outside Cash, the full-back can only foul him, he is unplayable.

The improvement is amazing, he has been Eddied .

I have seen it before for an all too brief length of time, the best player I have ever seen in a black and white shirt moves the same.

It’s early days, but I’m an old man, I can dream.

‘They call him Tony Green, Tony Green, they call him Tony Green, Tony Green, they call him Tony Green and he eats Heinz Beans.’

Look at YouTube, it’s scary there isn’t much, but I swear it made me tear up.

In Eddie we trust.

