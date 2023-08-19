News

Anish Kumar : They say never back against your team – Manchester City 1 Newcastle United 1

Anish Kumar has been speaking ahead of Saturday night.

The DJ and producer talking about Newcastle United ahead of them taking on Manchester City.

Eddie Howe and his players kick off their first away match of the season, 8pm at the Etihad.

Ahead of the match, Anish Kumar saying that all he hopes is this season, Newcastle United continue to perform in the way they have been doing this past year.

The DJ declaring ‘they say never back against your team’ and predicting a 1-1 draw for Eddie Howe’s side at Man City.

Anish Kumar is a lifelong Newcastle United fan from Washington (the one where Nissan is, not the US President…) and he can’t wait for when NUFC kick off in the Champions League in September.

Anish Kumar was making the comments and prediction to BBC Sport, up against Chris Sutton in making forecasts on all the Premier League games this weekend.

Chris Sutton going for a 3-1 home win for Man City.

Anish Kumar and Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“Shearer had such an iconic celebration and that goalscoring record is unparalleled.

“Who didn’t want to be a striker like him when they were a kid?

“In recent years how can it not be Allan Saint-Maximin? He was magic on the ball and was the lone bright spot during the dark times – it’s sad to see him go.

“Others that spring to mind are the Demba Ba and Papiss Cisse partnership, scoring unbelievable goals and dragging us up the table with Hatem Ben Arfa performing moments of magic on the wing.

“All I’m hoping for this season is for us to continue to perform in the way we have been this last year.

“It’ll be a massive challenge to achieve the same level with so many teams improving like Liverpool and Chelsea, but so long as the team remains committed to Eddie Howe’s philosophy, and intensity is our identity on the pitch, good things will come.

“I cannot wait to feel the incredible atmosphere for our first Champions League nights at St James’ and hopefully we can go one better than last year and win a cup competition this time.

“A trophy will mean everything to the club and the city – just look at the invasion of Trafalgar Square for the Carabao Cup final last season… and imagine the scenes when we finally win one.

“It’s hard to expect anything here but they say never back against your team, so I’ll be optimistic and say we can salvage a late draw with a Callum Wilson equaliser.

“No Maxi [Allan Saint-Maximin] this time to run them ragged like he did at St James’ at the start of last season and City are strong, but I’ve got to put faith in Eddie and the boys. The Toon Army will fill out the away end as usual.

“Prediction: Manchester City 1 Newcastle United 1”

Chris Sutton:

“Newcastle threw a lot at City at the start of last season when they drew 3-3 at St James’ Park and I think they will cause them lots of problems this time too.

“City have not been near their very best so far this season, but still beat Burnley and overcame Sevilla on penalties to win the Uefa Super Cup.

“Eddie Howe’s side will ask very different questions to both of those sides and I am expecting another really good game.

“I was tempted to go with a draw here because City played in midweek, but they are at home and they should come out on top, just about.

“Newcastle are good, but they are not that good…

“Prediction: Manchester City 3 Newcastle United 1”

