Transfer Market

Andy Carroll now set to complete move to French tier two club

Andy Carroll is now set to sign for a new club.

It is reported that the former Newcastle United striker is going to move to France and play in the second tier.

Foot Mercato say that Andy Carroll is signing for Amiens in Ligue 2.

The French media source reporting that the 34 year old has already flown to Picardy to take his medical, ahead of finalising the transfer.

Last season, Andy Carroll scored nine goals in 30 Championship appearances for Reading as they were relegated.

After starting in the first two League One matches (both defeats) on 5 and 12 August, the striker hasn’t featured in any Reading matchday squad.

Amiens have started the season well, winning three of their opening four Ligue 2 matches and are currently second in the table.

This would be a seventh club for Andy Carroll, with him having previously turned out for Newcastle United, Preston North End, Liverpool, West Ham, West Brom and Reading.