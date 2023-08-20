News

Amazon Prime announce worldwide release dates for Newcastle United documentary

Amazon Prime have now revealed the dates when other people around the world can all see the Newcastle United documentary, rather than just the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

From Sunday 20 August (today), Amazon Prime customers in USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa can now see the first two episodes, ‘while the club will update supporters in other territories with more information very soon.’

Those in USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, will then be able to see NUFC episodes three and four on the next two Fridays respectively, the same as those in UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

Newcastle United official announcement on Amazon Prime worldwide release dates – 20 August 2023:

‘Newcastle United fans around the world will now be able to watch ‘We Are Newcastle United’ on Prime Video.

The second episode of We Are Newcastle United, the new documentary series about the club, launched exclusively on Prime Video in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics at midnight on Friday, 18th August – and now global fans will be able to catch up on the action!

The series will now be shown on Prime Video in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, while the club will update supporters in other territories with more information very soon.

The first episode of the four-part docuseries launched earlier this month, becoming one of the platform’s most-viewed programmes, while new episodes in the four-part docuseries will launch each week through to Friday, 1st September.

We Are Newcastle United tells the inside story of Newcastle’s expectation-defying 2022/23 season which culminated in qualification for the UEFA Champions League, and the second episode centres largely around the Magpies’ first Wembley cup final appearance in 24 years. The full episode release schedule is as follows:

* Episode 1: Friday, 11th August (UK, Ireland and Nordics)

* Episode 2: Friday, 18th August (UK, Ireland and Nordics)

* Episode 1 and 2: Sunday, 20th August (US, CA, AU, NZ, and S. Africa)

* Episode 3: Friday, 25th August (worldwide release)

* Episode 4: Friday, 1st September (worldwide release)

Narrated by Newcastle United’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer, the series offers a unique insight into the club’s ongoing evolution under head coach Eddie Howe, offering exclusive access to the club’s decision makers and following the Magpies’ 2022/23 season from close quarters. With Howe’s squad chasing the Champions League, the series explores how the decisions made by the club off the pitch impact their fortunes on it.

The series also delves into Newcastle United’s storied history at the heart of one of the world’s great football cities and covers the club’s unique bond with its passionate supporters as they follow their team in a season that defied expectations.’

