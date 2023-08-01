Videos

Allan Saint-Maximin scores first goal for Al-Ahli – Watch it here

Allan Saint-Maximin finally completed his move to the Saudi Pro League at the weekend.

An official NUFC announcement on Sunday afternoon revealing that his move to Al-Ahli has now been completed.

The usual ‘undisclosed’ transfer fee in the official statement (see below), with various media having reported the fee as anything between £23m and £30m.

Tuesday has seen Allan Saint-Maximin play his first game in Al-Ahli colours, in a friendly against Al-Shamal.

The former Newcastle United winger starting the friendly alongside fellow summer signings Edouard Mendy, Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez.

The game seeing Allan Saint-Maximin also score his first goal for Al-Ahli, a low left foot finish for the second goal in a 5-0 win, watch the ASM goal here.

Good luck to ASM at his new club.

BUUUT DE #SaintMaximin 💚💚 Premier but sous nos couleurs pour l’attaquant Français ⚽️ Il efface son vis à vis avant de déclencher une frappe du pied gauche 🧨 2-0 #AlAhli pic.twitter.com/xuyP5JZTFx — AL AHLI FRANCE 🇫🇷🇸🇦 (@ALAHLI_FCFR) August 1, 2023

Newcastle United official announcement – 30 July 2023:

‘Allan Saint-Maximin has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli for an undisclosed fee, bringing his four-year spell at Newcastle United to an end.

The French forward joined the Magpies from OGC Nice in 2019 and went on to make 124 appearances for the club, scoring on 13 occasions and registering 21 assists.

The 26-year-old helped United to a 13th-placed finish in his first season in the Premier League, followed by 12th and 11th in the following campaigns.

Last season, he made 25 league appearances as the Magpies finished fourth to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, as well as making six outings in the Carabao Cup as the club reached the final.

Everyone at Newcastle United thanks Allan for his contribution to the club and community and extends best wishes for the next chapter in his career.’

