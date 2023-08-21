Opinion

All 38 Newcastle United Premier League matches – Ranked in order from toughest to easiest

All 38 Newcastle United Premier League matches, placed in order.

From the number one toughest game, ranked all the way down to the easiest.

This is of course just on paper, we all know that once any match kicks off, anything can happen.

However, there is an acceptance that some matches are very likely to be far tougher than others.

I was prompted to do this by some of the comments I read after the weekend.

A huge over the top reaction to the result and performance at Man City, surely our toughest match of the season!

All 38 Newcastle United Premier League matches, placed in order, toughest to easiest:

Man City v Newcastle

Arsenal v Newcastle

Liverpool v Newcastle

Man U v Newcastle

Chelsea v Newcastle

Newcastle v Man City

Brighton v Newcastle

Tottenham v Newcastle

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Newcastle v Arsenal

Newcastle v Liverpool

Brentford v Newcastle

Newcastle v Man U

West Ham v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

Newcastle v Chelsea

Newcastle v Brighton

Newcastle v Tottenham

Fulham v Newcastle

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

Bournemouth v Newcastle

Wolves v Newcastle

Everton v Newcastle

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Burnley v Newcastle

Newcastle v Brentford

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle v West Ham

Newcastle v Bournemouth

Newcastle v Fulham

Sheff Utd v Newcastle

Newcastle v Wolves

Newcastle v Everton

Luton v Newcastle

Newcastle v Burnley

Newcastle v Sheff Utd

Newcastle v Luton