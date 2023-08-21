All 38 Newcastle United Premier League matches – Ranked in order from toughest to easiest
All 38 Newcastle United Premier League matches, placed in order.
From the number one toughest game, ranked all the way down to the easiest.
This is of course just on paper, we all know that once any match kicks off, anything can happen.
However, there is an acceptance that some matches are very likely to be far tougher than others.
I was prompted to do this by some of the comments I read after the weekend.
A huge over the top reaction to the result and performance at Man City, surely our toughest match of the season!
All 38 Newcastle United Premier League matches, placed in order, toughest to easiest:
Man City v Newcastle
Arsenal v Newcastle
Liverpool v Newcastle
Man U v Newcastle
Chelsea v Newcastle
Newcastle v Man City
Brighton v Newcastle
Tottenham v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Newcastle v Arsenal
Newcastle v Liverpool
Brentford v Newcastle
Newcastle v Man U
West Ham v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Newcastle v Chelsea
Newcastle v Brighton
Newcastle v Tottenham
Fulham v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Bournemouth v Newcastle
Wolves v Newcastle
Everton v Newcastle
Burnley v Newcastle
Newcastle v Brentford
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v Nottingham Forest
Newcastle v West Ham
Newcastle v Bournemouth
Newcastle v Fulham
Sheff Utd v Newcastle
Newcastle v Wolves
Newcastle v Everton
Luton v Newcastle
Newcastle v Burnley
Newcastle v Sheff Utd
Newcastle v Luton
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk