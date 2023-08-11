News

Alan Shearer repeats Eddie Howe message from January – Is it possible?

Alan Shearer had an interesting message for Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United squad back on 16 January 2023.

Newcastle had kicked off 2023 with a tremendous battling 0-0 at Arsenal, before then four days later an almost entire change team losing to third tier Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 in the FA Cup.

That team selection due to the fact that in a very busy schedule, only three days later it was Leicester at home in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

United comfortably won 2-0 and dominated the Foxes to reach the semis, before then on Sunday 15 January 2023, an 89th minute Alexander Isak goal defeated Fulham in the Premier League, with Fulham having earlier got a penalty that shouldn’t have been given and Mitro doing the right thing by messing up said spot-kick.

Anyway, after that win over Fulham, this is how the Premier League table looked on the morning of Monday 16 January 2023:

Alan Shearer declaring on that Monday (16 January 2023) that it would be a ‘miracle’ if Newcastle United were to finish top four, even thought they were third at the time:

‘Like Manchester United, Newcastle United are only a point behind City, but having played a game more.

I would not count Newcastle as title contenders, though. In fact I still think it would be a miracle if they finish in the top four, despite the problems faced by some of the teams just below them.

Howe is doing a brilliant job and he picked up another big result this weekend, with their late win over Fulham.

Right from the start, it felt a bit flat – from the players and even for the fans – which was understandable following the excitement of the midweek win over Leicester that put Newcastle into the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Newcastle didn’t play well on Sunday and needed a bit of luck with Aleksandar Mitrovic’s missed penalty, but it was just about getting the three points and it didn’t really matter how they got them.

Finishing in the Champions League places would be absolutely fantastic but it is the chance of silverware that means the most to me.

My dream for this season would be a trophy – I’d much prefer the Carabao Cup to the top four.

I’d love to see both happen, obviously, but give me a choice and I’d go for silverware all day long. It’s far more important to me.

The last trophy Newcastle won was the Fairs Cup – the tournament that eventually turned into the Europa League – in 1969.

That was before I was born, so it has been a very long wait to see us win something. I hope it is over, soon.’

Now seven months on, Alan Shearer talking about Newcastle United and their chances this coming season, he is seeing the need for another NUFC miracle, speaking to BBC Sport:

‘It was amazing to see Newcastle break into the Premier League’s top four last season, but it would be another miracle if they manage it again.

I really hope I am wrong and they do even better this time, but finishing fifth would still be a great achievement, and keep the club on track for where they want to go.

Fifth might still be enough to keep Newcastle in the Champions League too – the two countries with the best overall record in Europe this season will get an extra place in 2024-25 – but even then the competition looks like being extremely fierce.

Newcastle have made some really good signings this summer, and have spent a lot of money to strengthen their squad – but so have all the other teams going for those places.

This time, Eddie Howe has got to deal with the demands of Champions League football too, while trying to maintain the intensity in his side’s play that has got them there.

Howe likes young, fit and hungry players with the energy for his way of playing and he has signed three more of them in Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento and Harvey Barnes.

I loved what Newcastle did last season, and I am expecting something very similar when they go again this time.

The dream is winning a trophy, and they came close to ending their long wait for silverware in February when they reached the Carabao Cup final. I’d love to see them go deep in a domestic cup again, and obviously go one step further and win it this time.

I have not got the same expectations about the Champions League, but just having those big European nights back again will be unbelievable.

The electric atmosphere we used to get for those occasions at St James’ Park when I was a player is something I will never forget, and the place will be rocking even just in the group stage – I can’t wait.

There is lots to look forward to for Newcastle but, being realistic, they cannot think about winning the Premier League this season. Manchester City are still the team to beat and I don’t see that changing over the next 10 months.’

I think for Alan Shearer, using ‘miracle’ is at least partly a defence mechanism as a Newcastle United fan, be careful of expecting a certain level, then a bit easier to deal with if your club falls short.

In reality, Newcastle United don’t need a miracle, they simply need to keep on doing what they have been doing this past season and a half.

Third best form in the entire second half of the 2021/22 Premier League, fourth best over the course of the 2022/23 season.

I think most people probably see this coming season as a case of Man City and then around half a dozen others fighting it out for the other three places in the top four.

As Alan Shearer indicates, in reality we are probably talking about Premier League top four becoming PL top five, as in five of these past six seasons, England would have been one of the two countries performing best in Europe, which now gets an extra Champions League place.

Those odds significantly improving then for the other half dozen (if accepting Man City definitely qualifying) fighting for Champions League qualification. Six fighting for four places, instead of for three. A 66% chance rather than 50% maybe, if you take Man City’s competitors as on a similar level to each other.

Nobody pretends it will be easy but I think that if Eddie Howe did repeat that fourth place finish, then this time next year I think there would be far more acceptance that Newcastle United are well on their way to establishing themselves in those top positions.

