News

Alan Shearer proves the voice of reason after Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – No surprise

Alan Shearer watching, as Newcastle United found a way to turn a 1-0 lead and a man advantage, into a 2-1 defeat in the final ten minutes.

Liverpool scoring two late goals to shock all those connected to NUFC, after the home side failed to take their chances and finish them off.

Alan Shearer is obviously gutted like the rest of us BUT proves to be the voice of reason, no surprise there.

Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discuss Newcastle United on Match of The Day after Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2:

Micah Richards:

“There’s positive signs (for Newcastle United).

“They just need, to get to that next level, punish people and see games out.”

Alan Shearer:

“There’s no panic.

“Disappointing, particularly the position that you are in.

“When you have a team on the ropes, like they had Liverpool.

“They have got to finish them off.

“They had the chances.

“But no panic, they have played two really good teams in Liverpool and Manchester City.

“They play another one next weekend against Brighton.

“So it is back to training tomorrow and then working towards next weekend.

“But no panic.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Sunday 27 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 25

Liverpool:

Van Dijk red card 28, Nunez 81, Nunez 90+3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 40% (46%) Newcastle 60% (54%)

Total shots were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 23 (8)

Shots on target were Liverpool 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: John Brooks

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 82), Tonali (Longstaff 72), Gordon (Barnes 72), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 72)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Livramento, Murphy

(Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Jurgen Klopp reflects on Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – How have United not won this, never mind zero points? Take your chances! Read HERE)