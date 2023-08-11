News

Alan Shearer is saved! Farewell Harry Kane

Harry Kane enjoyed a great personal 2022/23 season.

Despite Tottenham falling away and not even qualifying for any European competition, never mind the Champions League.

Harry Kane still managing 30 Premier League goals this past 2022/23 season, only Erling Haaland (36) scoring more.

Harry Kane has scored more goals for a single club, in the Premier League era, than any other player.

However, despite moving up three places this season in the overall list (see below), the Spurs forward is still behind Alan Shearer, the striker still without equal in the Premier League era.

Premier League official site – Greatest ever goalscorers:

260 Alan Shearer (Retired)

213 Harry Kane (Will turn 30 on 28 July 2023 and currently playing for Tottenham)

208 Wayne Rooney (Retired)

187 Andy Cole (Retired)

184 Sergio Agüero (Retired)

177 Frank Lampard (Retired)

175 Thierry Henry (Retired)

163 Robbie Fowler (Retired)

162 Jermain Defoe (Retired)

150 Michael Owen (Retired)

149 Les Ferdinand (Retired)

146 Teddy Sheringham (Retired)

144 Robin van Persie (Retired)

139 Mohamed Salah (Aged 31 and playing for Liverpool)

136 Jamie Vardy (Aged 36 and playing for Leicester)

127 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Retired)

126 Robbie Keane (Retired)

125 Nicolas Anelka (Retired)

123 Dwight Yorke (Retired)

121 Romelu Lukaku ( Aged 30 and playing for Inter Milan in Serie A last season on loan)

As you can see, the top 20 Premier League goalscorers includes 16 who have already retired.

Only three of the top twenty were still playing Premier League football last season and only one is any kind of threat to Alan Shearer. Jamie Vardy and Mohamed Salah not going to be catching him.

Only Harry Kane carries any threat, or should I say… DID carry a threat.

Kane turned 30 last month and is 47 goals behind. At this rate, if Harry Kane stayed fit (and stayed at Tottenham / stayed in the Premier League…), fair to assume he would catch and pass Alan Shearer in total numbers of goals scored (although the reality is that Alan Shearer should be 70 goals ahead, as he scored 23 top tier goals before the rebranding of the English top league. They don’t count as ‘Premier League’ goals when it comes to the PL record.

However….

After news broke of a £100m deal now finally agreed between Bayern Munich and Tottenham, Henry Winter of The Times commenting – 11 August 2023:

“Why Harry Kane had to go (ICYMI).

“Spurs are a great club and Ange Postecoglu is a good manager but Kane has to be playing in the Champions League.

“He’s 30. He has 3-4 seasons left at the top. Every moment matters.

“And trophies matter most.”

So, once the Bayern move for Harry Kane is formally announced, Alan Shearer can rest easy.

The only threat to his outstanding PL goals record now disappearing and how many years down the line will there be any kind of potential threat to that Shearer record? Erling Haaland has made a canny start BUT still just the 224 goals behind the Premier League era’s greatest ever striker.

