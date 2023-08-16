News

Alan Shearer explains choice of four from St James’ Park hammering

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including four who played pivotal roles at St James’ Park.

Alan Shearer selecting these three Newcastle United players in his Premier League team (and their manager!) of the week.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Bernd Leno (Fulham)

“Made several good saves to keep his clean sheet in Fulham’s win at Everton.”

Rico Henry (Brentford)

“He was superb on the flank, going up and down all day. He was a constant threat to Spurs.”

Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace)

“More than played his part in helping Palace keep a clean sheet against Sheffield United.”

Pervis Estupinan (Brighton)

“Very solid against Luton and fully deserved his excellent assist at the end.”

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

“A brilliant goal from Arsenal’s star player. He has carried on his form from last season.”

Sandro Tonali (Newcastle)

“What a debut! He ran the midfield against Villa and looks outstanding in the black and white shirt.”

Rodri (Man City)

“Bossed the midfield, made two outstanding tackles and capped a brilliant display with a goal and an assist.”

Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

“Man of the Match. Liverpool couldn’t get anywhere near him.”

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

“Matty Cash didn’t know what day it was!”

Erling Haaland (Man City)

“Up and running with a brace on opening night. There’s just no stopping this man at the moment.”

Alexander Isak (Newcastle)

“Two goals and looked very sharp. He could be set for a huge season with Newcastle.”

Manager: Eddie Howe (Newcastle)

“Best result of the weekend without any question. Few would have expected that scoreline against a strong Villa side.”

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Saturday 12 August 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Tonali 6, Isak 16, 58, Wilson 77, Barnes 90+1

Aston Villa:

Diaby 11

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 47% (44%) Newcastle 53% (56%)

Total shots were Villa 16 (7) Newcastle 17 (5)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 13 (4)

Corners were Villa 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Crowd: 52,207 (Villa 3,200)

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Longstaff 85), Joelinton, Tonali (Anderson 90+2), Gordon (Barnes 68), Almiron (Murphy 86), Isak (Wilson 68)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Livramento

