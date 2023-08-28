News

Alan Shearer choice of three from St James’ Park on Sunday in Premier League best of the week

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League best of the week.

The NUFC legend including three who played significant roles at St James’ Park.

Alan Shearer selecting these two players in his Premier League team of the week, as well as a manager.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Jose Sa (Wolves)

Malo Gusto (Chelsea)

Joachim Andersen (Palace)

Destiny Udogie (Tottenham)

Matty Cash (Villa)

James Maddison (Tottenham)

Joao Palhinha (Fulham)

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Michail Antonio (West Ham)

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Alan Shearer Premier League manager of the week:

Jurgen Klopp

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Sunday 27 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 25

Liverpool:

Van Dijk red card 28, Nunez 81, Nunez 90+3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 40% (46%) Newcastle 60% (54%)

Total shots were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 23 (8)

Shots on target were Liverpool 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: John Brooks

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 82), Tonali (Longstaff 72), Gordon (Barnes 72), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 72)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Livramento, Murphy

(Alan Shearer proves the voice of reason after Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – No surprise – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Jurgen Klopp reflects on Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – How have United not won this, never mind zero points? Take your chances! Read HERE)