Alan Shearer assessing the Newcastle United needs/wants in remainder of summer transfer window

Alan Shearer has been talking about Newcastle United ahead of the new season.

The NUFC legend believes it is going to be ‘very difficult’ for the team he supports to finish top four again.

Alan Shearer believing that what happens in the remainder of the transfer window could be pivotal to those hopes.

Alan Shearer talking on The Rest Is Football podcast:

“I think it’s going to be very difficult for Newcastle to again finish in the top four.

“I know that they have signed a quality young midfielder in Sandro Tonali.

“I think they will have another very good season.

“However, I think it will be very difficult to finish in the top four.

“Obviously I hope that they do.

“But in terms of doing what they did last season… it will be very difficult for them unless in the last ten days of the transfer window, they get another two big hitters.

“They may need another centre-forward and a left-back, that would be for me.

“Maybe if they’re being greedy, another centre-half.

“But in the rest of the positions, I feel they are pretty strong.”

As well as Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes looks a great signing, though no doubt some would argue that with ASM leaving it is a like for like replacement.

Tino Livramento also expected to be announced any time soon, which gives another massive boost to Eddie Howe. Though you’d expect him to be given a bit of time before considered for a first team start, barring injuries for current starters.

In reality, Alan Shearer pretty much echoing what most other Newcastle United fans are saying, a new left-back had been expected by many and the Fabian Schar injury rubber stamping the need, in most fans’ eyes, for another addition in that area.

Not so sure about another forward. NUFC already have Isak and Wilson competing for the main striking role and Anthony Gordon did well for the England Under 21s this summer when playing as a striker. Eddie Howe also having what looks a healthy range of options in terms of wingers and attacking midfielders, so whilst no fan would say no to more added quality, just how many matches would another striker play?

You would imagine that starting with Livramento, any money that is spent in the remainder of the transfer window will be on the defence.

Alan Shearer mentions ‘last ten days of the transfer window’ and I guess when he was doing this podcast it was best part of a week ago when there was that amount of time before the first match against Villa.

In reality, Newcastle have four games in a three week period to kick off the season, ending with Brighton away on Saturday 2 September. The remainder of the transfer window pretty much mirrors that, with the window ending at 11pm on Friday 1 September.

With a two week international break to then follow, any NUFC signings now made, will surely be aimed more towards when the PL season will resume with Brentford at home, currently scheduled (could move to Saturday depending on Champions League draw) for Sunday 17 September.

