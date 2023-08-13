News

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker – In top form as consider just how good Newcastle United were (are?)

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker after a magnificent Newcastle United performance.

Could you ask for anything more?

I think Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker discussing Newcastle in such a positive way, is what Saturday nights are made for, or more realistically, Sunday mornings when you are catching up and nursing a hangover after experiencing that game in the flesh.

It ended Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 and Unai Emery lucky to escape with just a four goal margin.

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker debating Eddie Howe’s side and one player in particular…

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker talking on Match of The Day – 12 August 2023:

Gary Lineker:

“Well Alan, what a start to the season.

“Triumphant, great start, particularly for the Newcastle United debutant.

“Tonali you have picked out, or Toonali!”

Alan Shearer:

“There were some impressive performances there at St James’ Park from Newcastle players.

“I thought Gordon was superb, Isak was magnificent, Harvey Barnes on his debut when he came on, with a goal and and assist, but the start of the show, as you said, was Tonali.

“As debuts go, this is as good as it gets Gary.

“It was the perfect midfield performance; a goal, an assist, tackles, great range of passing, late runs into the box, timing was perfect in most everything, getting stuck in, he really was superb and how to endear yourself to the Geordie public with a performance like this.

“He played his part in almost everything.”

Gary Lineker:

“Fifty million, bargain???”

Alan Shearer:

“Well, when you compare some of the prices that have been paid for midfielders and are about to be paid for them, I know it is early days for him, but it might just be a bargain.

“He (Sandro Tonali) gets a hug off the manager and rightly so, what a magnificent start to his Newcastle career.”

Gary Lineker:

“It certainly was.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Saturday 12 August 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Tonali 6, Isak 16, 58, Wilson 77, Barnes 90+1

Aston Villa:

Diaby 11

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 47% (44%) Newcastle 53% (56%)

Total shots were Villa 16 (7) Newcastle 17 (5)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 13 (4)

Corners were Villa 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Crowd: 52,207 (Villa 3,200)

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Longstaff 85), Joelinton, Tonali (Anderson 90+2), Gordon (Barnes 68), Almiron (Murphy 86), Isak (Wilson 68)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Livramento

