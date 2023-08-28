Opinion

After their incredible debut effort – Newcastle United facing that difficult second album

Newcastle United and the difficult second season

In the music industry, there’s a well-known problem that affects a large number of artists.

After an incredible debut album, it is often very hard to match those standards again with your sophomore offering. Consider, for example, this list of follow-up albums. The reasons are various. Artists have, in effect, had a lifetime to write their first album, while the second is done in a relatively fractional timeframe. In addition, a successful debut brings with it the trappings of success – increased demand for your time, unexpected fame and the lifestyle changes that brings with it, and the pressure to exceed the creativity of your first record.

In football, a similar sophomore slump is notable for sides newly promoted to the Premier League. However, for Newcastle United, we may have to deal with ‘second season syndrome’ even though we’ve been in the Premier League for the last seven seasons. How exactly is that possible?

In football, judging whether or not a slump has occurred is not a subjective matter, like it arguably is in music. We have a points total and a final league position to provide an objective measure of whether or not a team has maintained or surpassed the previous season’s performances. So, by the end of this season, we’ll know whether or not we’re in a slump.

What makes this our second season? Well, this is Howe and the PIF’s second full season in charge – the second season in which they’ve been able to fully implement their plans, tactics and philosophy. And, I believe, a slump is highly likely.

I’m not making this judgement off the back of the recent defeats to Man City and Liverpool. This is just the first time I’ve had a spare moment to set out the problem in writing. It is something I feared before the season started but have actually been somewhat talked out of during the transfer reason. However, there are still very good reasons for thinking that my initial fear is well-grounded.

The main cause for concern is our fixture list. A lot has been made of our ‘tough start’ to the season in the Premier League, and the conversation around the challenge of dealing with the extra games courtesy of the Champions League has probably already been exhausted. Neither of those are actually the reason I’m worried.

Instead, it’s because throughout the entire Premier League season, there is rarely more than three consecutive fixtures you’d fancy us to win. Our easier fixtures (on paper) are consistently disrupted by a game you expect us to struggle in (again, on paper). We have more spells of consecutive difficult games – such as the three we just played at the start of the season – than we do of obviously winnable ones.

The impact of this will be that we likely will never put together a winning streak that allows us to build the sort of momentum which shifts the dressing room morale into a place where those difficult fixtures become ones the players expect to get something from. As such, I expect a season of success, interrupted.

However, my concerns about a difficult second season have already been somewhat mitigated. I thought this would turn out to be a particularly impossible transfer window for us. With FFP concerns ever-present, and a clear need to build a squad capable of dealing with the additional games in Europe, it seemed obvious that there’d be an increased levy on top of the ‘Newcastle United premium’ we’ve already seen in the transfer market since the Saudis strolled into toon. We had to recruit people who could improve our first eleven, so we were already shopping in the expensive aisles. But selling clubs also would ‘know’ that a) we have money and b) we desperately needed to strengthen. That is a recipe for a terrible window.

However, the club have once again proven their ability to do incredibly intelligent business in the transfer market. We showed that we can spend big when the player was worth it, when we broke the Italian transfer record for Sandro Tonali, prising him from a club that probably would rather have not sold from a footballing perspective and a player who probably would have been happy to stay from a personal perspective. We showed our opportunistic side in signing Tino Livaramento, a player who is likely a future England regular. And we showed our ability to spot players who could both make an immediate and a long-term impact in the signing of Lewis Hall, who can offer us greater balance in our attacking play just as soon as Eddie Howe thinks he’s ready to go, and at the age of 18 can do so potentially for more than a decade. In short, we’ve had an outstanding transfer window, once again, and that should absolutely give us hope for this season.

Nonetheless, that difficult fixture list remains, and it isn’t a problem that can be addressed through splashing the cash (not, at least, within the limits of FFP). For anyone who has been able to watch games outside of our own this season, you’ll have noticed that there’s some real quality out there right across the board, from the top to the bottom of the league. Well, not quite the bottom, but certainly from top to 4th bottom. The ‘winnable’ games are never easy and the difficult games come too often in between.

So, what’s the solution?

I honestly think that it’s patience and self-discipline amongst the fanbase.

Eddie Howe is an incredibly level-headed manager, who seems to excel at building dressing room morale. He will keep the players focused, just as he did when we hit difficult patches last season. But, we will lose games, and we’ll lose them consecutively.

As fans, we can’t panic in those moments any more than the players do. When we go one down, we need to cheer one decibel louder upon the restart to help lift the players. When we’re beaten, we need to refrain from firing out a Tweet (or an ‘X’) which seeks to point the finger of blame.

Yes, it’s perfectly fine and rational to analyse and critique performances – but does it have to be done in real time and within (digital) earshot of the players themselves? We used to have pubs, and vent to our mates… I’ve been living in Thailand for a while now, but my understanding is that these things still exist in Newcastle, and we should use them before we start ‘atting’ players and telling them they’re useless.

For better or worse, they pay attention to this stuff, and not every bad thing is fixed by vitriolic criticism from a total stranger, somehow. Exercising a little patience and self-discipline when the inevitable frustrating, anger-inducing moments come, will reap rewards on the pitch and off.

We need to remember that this is a long-term project, and that this is only season two out of a likely five before we all probably thought we’d be joining the elite top four in the league.