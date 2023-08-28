News

After discussions with former Newcastle United assistant manager – NUFC star makes national choice

Former Newcastle United assistant manager, Steve Clarke, has revealed NUFC midfielder Elliot Anderson has chosen Scotland over England.

Having been involved at younger age levels with both England and Scotland but has now accepted Clark’s invitation after talks.

Elliot Anderson called into Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the Euro 2024 qualifier away against Cyprus (8 September) and a home friendly against England (12 September).

Born in Whitley Bay, Elliot Anderson has a Scottish grandmother which allows him to play for Scotland instead of England.

Former Newcastle United assistant manager Steve Clarke:

“Elliot Anderson has been through the underage groups with Scotland, he is one we have had an eye on.

“He had a little think about choosing between Scotland and England.

“We had some good discussions with the boy and his family and he has chosen to come with us, which is good for us now and certainly good for us in the future.

“He has been with us in general.

“Obviously when you get to a certain stage in your career and you can see your career is starting to take off, which Elliot’s is at Newcastle…We have got some great reports from people within the club at Newcastle, which is good to hear.

“Then you have to make that choice.

“Elliot was born in England, he has got decisions to make, and we are just happy he has come down on our side.

“He has been involved in the underage, he has played in the under-21s, so he has chosen to stay with us and hopefully that turns out to be a good decision for Elliot and ourselves.

“I think it shows how well the boys that I have been picking on a regular basis have done. Qualification for Euro 2020 and obviously we are looking to qualify for another major tournament this time, and we hope we can continue to improve.

“I have always tried to look down towards the underage groups, the under-21s, to try to give a pathway so that we are not just having a squad for now but looking to build a squad that will carry us through not just the next tournament but the tournament after that and the tournament after that.

“Elliot Anderson is part of that process.”