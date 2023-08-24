News

Adidas to team up with Newcastle United but here are the 2023/24 kit suppliers for all 20 Premier League clubs

Last weekend we discovered that Adidas will be back as kit supplier to Newcastle United next (2024/25) season.

The ‘leak’ made via an Amazon Prime NUFC documentary episode ‘accidentally’ made available to be viewed, before later being removed.

The Amazon Prime ‘leak’ (see below) indicating that Adidas and Newcastle United will be back together for the first time since 2010.

How about this season though?

Listed below are who each of the 20 Premier League clubs are currently with, before looking, can you name all eight kit suppliers currently working with the 2023/24 PL clubs?

Adidas:

Arsenal, Fulham, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest

Castore:

Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Wolves

Umbro

Bournemouth, Brentford, Burnley, Luton, West Ham

Nike

Brighton, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham

Puma:

Manchester City

Macron:

Crystal Palace

Errea:

Sheffield United

Hummel:

Everton

The Mag – 19 August 2023

‘Adidas is set to be the new Newcastle United kit partner.

The German company going to replace Castore.

The news was leaked inadvertently by Amazon Prime earlier on Saturday.

They are currently showing the ‘This is Newcastle United’ documentary and episode two (of four) was released at midnight on Thursday.

However, earlier today episodes three and four were mistakenly added by Amazon Prime, before being quickly deleted.

In episode four the Adidas revelation revealed.

Amanda Staveley, Abdulmajid Ahmed Alhagbani, Darren Eales, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Peter Silverstone seen flying out to close the deal with Adidas.

Claimed to be the biggest commercial deal ever done by Newcastle United, the narrator declaring that it could generate hundreds of millions of pounds for NUFC.

Adidas will replace Castore at the end of this season, so the 2024/25 kits will be when Adidas kick back off with Newcastle United.

The vast majority of Newcastle fans view Adidas as responsible for some of the best ever kits and they partnered NUFC for 15 years from 1995 to 2010.

Mike Ashley then moving the club to Puma from 2010 to 2021, before he did the deal with Castore.

The last ever Adidas kits (until 2024/25) were the ones worn in the Championship winning season of 2009/10, the likes of Jonas Gutierrez (see photo at the top) wearing the NUFC kits in that second tier campaign.’