News

6 Newcastle United matches now selected by Sky Sports and TNT up to end of October

Sky Sports showed the opening Newcastle United match of the season, the 5-1 hammering of Aston Villa.

Now more live Premier League games have been confirmed, with the October announcement.

Newcastle United confirming that now there will be another six NUFC Premier League shown live by the end of October 2023.

The away game at Wolves will now be shown by Sky Sports (full listings below), to go along with another five on Sky Sports and TNT (formerly BT Sport) that had already been announced.

Newcastle United official announcement – 17 August 2023:

‘Two of Newcastle United’s three Premier League fixtures in October have been rescheduled.

The Magpies’ trip to West Ham United was originally set for Saturday, 7th October at 3pm, but that game has now been pushed back to Sunday, 8th October, with kick-off set for 2pm. The clash at the London Stadium has been rearranged due to the Hammers’ participation in the Europa League the preceding Thursday.

And Eddie Howe’s side’s trip to Molineux to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, 28th October has a new kick-off time. Initially set for 3pm, the game against Gary O’Neil’s men will now kick-off at 5:30pm and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Any further alterations to United’s fixture schedule will be confirmed in due course.’

Newcastle United matches on Sky Sports and TNT now confirmed until end of October 2023 in the Premier League:

Saturday 19 August 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (8pm) TNT

Sunday 27 August 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 September 2023 – Brighton v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 17 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (4.30pm) Sky Sports (*Could still be moved after Champions League draw on 31 August 2023)

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

