Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1

Saturday’s match ended Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A game that saw Newcastle United take the lead after only six minutes, then other than the blip of a soft equaliser five minutes later, from 16 minutes on the clock when Alexander Isak hit the first of his two goals, Eddie Howe’s team by far the better team.

This time it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Made in Italy

A virtuoso display from Sando Tonali was a key component in this win.

We knew we had a talent on our hands, given his value and pedigree, but to make such a stunning impact so quickly was brilliant to see.

He was able to boss the midfield and dovetailed with Bruno and Joelinton really well.

A goal after six minutes with a clever run and he ought to have bagged a second.

This all came after some questions in pre-season about him needing more time to get the tempo of Premier League football. Not a bit of it. He slotted in seamlessly.

Howe summed it up perfectly when he said he was in love with him.

More of the same please, Sandro!

Goal rush

It bodes well seeing us pick up where we left off towards the end of last season and hitting five in a game, with both of our main centre forwards on the scoresheet.

Isak underlined his importance to the cause with two expertly taken goals. The second in particular was a really canny finish, cashing up the error from the Villa defender.

Wilson then chipped in, getting on the end of another flowing move. He ought to have scored again, too.

Then we saw some strength in dept as Harvey Barnes emerged from the bench to add an assist and the fifth goal.

We all love ASM to bits but this kid has more end product.

It was raining goals in that second half, you had to love it.

Serving notice

It was a win that hopefully sent out a message that we mean business this season and we want to build again.

We ended the day top of the pile and in good spirits as we head into a really tough run of games.

The small matter of European Champions Man City up next but let’s go there and try our best to give them a decent game.

Villa had also been talked up this summer and it was nice to come out on top of that little battle, even if there’s a really long way to go this season.

NEGATIVES (not many)

The one that got away?

Moussa Diaby looked very handy for Villa and took his goal well. Have we missed a trick not going in for him?

He has pace, movement and trickery. He troubled in the first half.

I’d have liked him here but it wasn’t meant to be.

Selection headaches

It’s quite clear we have such a great group, that choosing who to leave out will be tough calls all season.

I was surprised Gordon started down the left but it did work for Eddie. I thought he may have gone with Barnes out left and Gordon on for Miggy around 60 mins.

So many options, there’ll be lads who’ve done very little wrong not getting a start.

Digital ticketing

Well, everyone seemed to get into the ground, but I saw claims on social media it wasn’t working that well in some places.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 – Saturday 12 August 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Tonali 6, Isak 16, 58, Wilson 77, Barnes 90+1

Aston Villa:

Diaby 11

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 47% (44%) Newcastle 53% (56%)

Total shots were Villa 16 (7) Newcastle 17 (5)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (2) Newcastle 13 (4)

Corners were Villa 5 (1) Newcastle 6 (1)

Referee: Andy Madley

Crowd: 52,207 (Villa 3,200)

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno (Longstaff 85), Joelinton, Tonali (Anderson 90+2), Gordon (Barnes 68), Almiron (Murphy 86), Isak (Wilson 68)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Livramento

