3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2

Sunday’s match ended Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A game that saw Newcastle United seemingly in control, only for things to go horribly wrong late on.

This time it is David Punton:

It’s been a while since there was a Newcastle game with a defeat that felt oh so hard to take and the negatives outweighed any positives.

That’s football.

Alas, Sunday’s game against Liverpool was so shattering that the positives are just a few bullet points.

POSITIVES

Perspective

It’s early in the season. Nothing is decided in August. We don’t have to play Liverpool every week.

Three points from Villa, Man City and Liverpool is about par from that start.

If we’d drawn all three then the take would be ‘what a solid start’, but we would still just have three points.

First half

Bottle what we did in the opening 45 mins. That’s something to take away and recreate.

Gordon

AG is starting to really look the part.

Howe has to decide his best position. I do wonder about Joelinton going back out to the left to accommodate Willock / Longstaff. Willock will be back soon and he’s much needed.

NEGATIVES

Manner of the defeat

Football is a cruel game at times.

Sunday was one of the most horrendous ways to lose I can remember in a while. It was similar at Anfield exactly a year ago, mixed in with the feel of losing to the Mackem 0-3 the second time.

Here was a game where the big turning point, Virgil’s red card, had gone our way. We were 1-0 up and a man up, with plenty seemingly left in the tank.

To come off at the end allowing them to take a 2-1 win was as heartbreaking as it was unprofessional. That just shouldn’t happen. It was shattering. So harsh but so avoidable.

It felt like an implosion and it leaves a huge worry. Can they pick the pieces up after that with Brighton away up next? It was a reality blast.

We’re not as good as we all thought and are still a long way off being as good as Liverpool, even if you think what they did on Sunday was their usual jammy selves.

Fine lines in football of course, we had our chances, and you can say we were unlucky not to get a second, but to allow ten men to snatch a win – my word, that was criminal. Will take some getting over.

Liverpool have a hex over us. We haven’t beaten them at SJP since the 15/16 season and we haven’t beaten them at Anfield in the league since April 1994.

Botman’s injury

A suspected ankle problem for big Sven suddenly highlighted how weak we are at centre half as soon as he went off. We’re left sweating on his scans. How bad will it be?

At a guess, he’s going to miss a few games, so someone else will have to step up – Lascelles or Burn. Or the club go back into the market for a loan deal.

Botman is going to be a huge miss and he was a huge miss when he went off. It opened the door for the away side.

Second half and subs

The players sat back too much in that second half. We invited that comeback.

I really can’t work out what they were thinking. Complacency? It’s surely too early in a season to talk of fatigue?

Eddie Howe made the subs and clearly the withdrawal of Sandro Tonali now looks like an error.

We also have to hope Bruno can get some form back soon, he’s not started the season at his absolute best.

Additional negatives:

Jason Tindall needs to leave the shushing and just ignore Jurgen Klopp.

Barnes big moment – should have squared it for Wilson

Profligacy is back – can’t put the ball away.

Burn didn’t look comfy at centre half.

Once again pundits are taking the mickey out of NUFC

Social media – people suggesting Howe ought to go – madness

And finally…

It’s one of the most shattering type of defeats to go through but the way ahead is for manager and players to put it behind them and use this as a wake up call.

Another reason to be cheerful – it’s Newcastle Utd in the Champions League draw on Thursday, not Liverpool. We’re there on merit and we have plenty of games to go again and put this sorry episode behind us. It won’t be easy but now is not the moment to panic.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2 – Sunday 27 August 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 25

Liverpool:

Van Dijk red card 28, Nunez 81, Nunez 90+3

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 40% (46%) Newcastle 60% (54%)

Total shots were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 23 (8)

Shots on target were Liverpool 4 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were Liverpool 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (3)

Referee: John Brooks

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Targett 87), Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 82), Tonali (Longstaff 72), Gordon (Barnes 72), Almiron, Isak (Wilson 72)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Livramento, Murphy

