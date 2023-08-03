Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0

Saturday’s match ended Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

A game that saw Newcastle United battle hard in midfield and defend well, however, struggling to create chances at the other end.

This time it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

It could have been worse

It’s vital to remember just how far Newcastle United have come, since we finally saw the back of Mike Ashley just under two years ago.

Over the last 14 years Man City have spent more than a billion pounds on players, and for 12 of those years NUFC was going backwards / standing still.

Visits to the Etihad are the toughest test in the Premier League, and now in world football, such is the level Pep has raised them to.

Previous visits here have been little more than a training exercise for Man City. We’ve been humiliated time and time again, bar that one midweek league cup victory in 2014.

This game saw us get a lot closer to the European champions. Howe’s side gave Pep food for thought.

We didn’t get the goal but we battled hard and that is our toughest away game done and dusted.

Tidy at the back

The form of Sven Botman and Fab Schar were a big plus.

The big Dutchman in particular did a great job on Haaland, a player not many sides manage to shackle whatsoever.

Our defending was what you want to see at this level, albeit it wasn’t quite enough to get us the point we maybe could have scraped.

The bedrock for the season ahead will be our backline – so I pray Fab and Sven can say fit.

The rebuild of the central defensive department has a bit more of a way to go in terms of depth… and that’s no disrespect to Burn or Lascelles.

I’m assuming the imminent arrival of Lewis Hall will allow Burn to provide more cover at centre back?

Pep’s praise

If you want to take a positive from a 1-0 defeat then look no further that Guardiola’s post-match presser.

He said: “Newcastle are an exceptional, exceptional team. If we played an open game they would destroy us.”

That pretty much speaks for itself. We’re heading in the right direction asa football club.

Pep tends to only say the nice stuff when he wins, like all the top managers, but nevertheless it was a huge compliment.

NEGATIVES

Three and easy?

The big question is how long will Howe persevere with Anthony Gordon down the left side of his front three? Is that really the best option?

I am left wondering if it’s Gordon or Miggy for the right flank, with Barnes or Anderson coming in on the left.

There are multiple options when you add in Isak being able to work out wide as well, allowing Wilson on to the pitch as the target man.

The challenge of finding the correct formula.

Stage fright

We looked happy to knock the ball about in midfield but there seemed a nervousness to really push them, certainly that was the case in the first 45 minutes.

There was a lot of hype going into this game – perhaps a bit misplaced – that we could stun Man City.

To do that we needed to be a bit more adventurous. We looked a bit like we had stage fright until near the end.

Wilson had the moment but they defended it well and the chance went begging.

It was a huge moment.

However, there was no shame in losing – as said in the positives.

Tough run of games

If there’s one thing you want after a loss, it’s a chance to put it right.

However, the fixture list hasn’t been kind, and we now face the not so small matter of Liverpool at St James’ Park on Sunday.

It ain’t gonna be easy. They’re dangerous.

Given the overreaction to the Man City defeat on social media, I’m dreading what happens if we slip up to the Reds.

No matter what, there is a long way to go this season.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester City 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 19 August 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man City :

Alvarez 31

Possession was Man City 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Man City 14 Newcastle 7

Shots on target were Man City 4 Newcastle 1

Corners were Man City 3 Newcastle 0

Referee: Robert Jones

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton (Longstaff 57), Tonali (Anderson 67), Gordon (Barnes 56), Almiron (Livramento 86), Isak (Wilson 66)

Subs:

Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Ritchie

