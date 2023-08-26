News

26 BBC Sport pundits predict what will happen towards 2023/24 Premier League top end – Interesting

Like a lot of other media, BBC Sport have been making predictions ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Across TV and radio, BBC Sport have a massive number of pundits working covering matches.

A very wide breadth of backgrounds as well, childhood fans of numerous clubs, having played for clubs across the board.

So there is no real reason to think they will be biased in their choices, is there?

Surely not when 26 of them are asked their collective opinions anyway…

So, BBC Sport asked the following for their thoughts on what would happen towards the very top end of the Premier League.

So, 25 out of 26 predicted Manchester City will win the 2023/24 Premier League title.

Well, not much breaking of ranks there.

So what about when the 26 BBC Sport pundits are predicting the top four places overall?

This is the breakdown of how many of the 26 ‘experts’ selected each club as one of their four choices:

26 Man City

26 Arsenal

22 Man Utd

21 Liverpool

4 Newcastle United

3 Chelsea

2 Aston Villa

You have to say, not a lot of imagination / breaking of ranks there either.

So Tottenham, Brighton and another 11 Premier League clubs getting null points in term of predictions for top four.

Maybe more stunning than 25 of 26 automatically saying Man City for the title, is that of the 52 votes for top four other than the 52 that went on Man City and Arsenal, a massive 43 of 52 votes went for Man Utd and Liverpool.

Automatically assuming / hoping that the Premier League top end will return to what we saw so often in the past.

Pat Nevin, Shay Given, Lindsay Johnson and Chris Waddle the only four of the 26 to choose Newcastle United.

Once you take the former NUFC player bias out of things (Given and Waddle the only two with Newcastle United connection out of the 26 pundits) you are only really left for certain, with two of the BBC Sport pundits selecting Eddie Howe’s team for non-sentimental reasons.

