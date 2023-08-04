News

2023/24 Newcastle United squad numbers made public – Official NUFC announcement

The 2023/24 Newcastle United squad numbers have now been announced.

An official club announcement on Friday afternoon revealing the news / numbers.

Sandro Tonali with number 8 and Harvey Barnes 15, no number for Tino Livramento… yet.

Newcastle United official announcement – 4 August 2023:

‘Newcastle United have confirmed their squad numbers for their 2023/24 Premier League and Champions League campaign, ahead of the weekend’s Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta, at St. James’ Park.

Sandro Tonali has taken the number eight shirt following his summer arrival from AC Milan, while fellow new signing Harvey Barnes will wear number 15.

Anthony Gordon gets the number ten shirt following Allan Saint-Maximin’s departure to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli last week.

Teenager Lewis Miley, meanwhile, has been handed number 67; he wore 81 when he made his Newcastle United debut, becoming the youngest player to represent the Magpies in the Premier League, at Chelsea on the final day of last season.

The players have already worn these numbers throughout pre-season, and will do so again at the Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta, where United’s men will face Fiorentina on Saturday and Villarreal on Sunday.

Newcastle United Women, meanwhile, take on West Bromwich Albion Women on Saturday.

Tickets for both days are available to buy and supporters can buy shirts at the club store over the weekend.

Newcastle United squad numbers 2023/24

1 Martin Dúbravka

2 Kieran Trippier

3 Paul Dummett

4 Sven Botman

5 Fabian Schär

6 Jamaal Lascelles

7 Joelinton

8 Sandro Tonali

9 Callum Wilson

10 Anthony Gordon

11 Matt Ritchie

13 Matt Targett

14 Alexander Isak

15 Harvey Barnes

17 Emil Krafth

18 Loris Karius

19 Javier Manquillo

22 Nick Pope

23 Jacob Murphy

24 Miguel Almirón

28 Joe Willock

29 Mark Gillespie

32 Elliot Anderson

33 Dan Burn

36 Sean Longstaff

39 Bruno Guimarães

67 Lewis Miley

Newcastle United Women have also confirmed their squad numbers ahead of their upcoming FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division campaign.

Becky Langley has brought in eight new players following last season’s promotion from the FAWNL Division One North.

Newcastle United Women squad numbers 2023/24

1 Grace Donnelly

2 Daisy Burt

3 Keira Skelton

4 Amber-Keegan Stobbs

5 Olivia Watt

6 Jodie Bartle

7 Tyler Dodds

8 Emma Kelly

9 Katie Barker

10 Georgia Gibson

11 Kacie Elson

12 Cara Milne-Redhead

14 Sharna Wilkinson

15 Hannah Greenwood

16 Becky Ferguson

17 Erin Nelson

18 Bridget Galloway

19 Anna Soulsby

20 Naomi Bedeau

21 Jasmine McQuade

22 Elysia Boddy

23 Charlotte Potts

26 Grace Boyes

27 Hannah Reid

28 Bianca Owens ‘

