2023/24 Newcastle United squad numbers made public – Official NUFC announcement
The 2023/24 Newcastle United squad numbers have now been announced.
An official club announcement on Friday afternoon revealing the news / numbers.
Sandro Tonali with number 8 and Harvey Barnes 15, no number for Tino Livramento… yet.
Newcastle United official announcement – 4 August 2023:
‘Newcastle United have confirmed their squad numbers for their 2023/24 Premier League and Champions League campaign, ahead of the weekend’s Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta, at St. James’ Park.
Sandro Tonali has taken the number eight shirt following his summer arrival from AC Milan, while fellow new signing Harvey Barnes will wear number 15.
Anthony Gordon gets the number ten shirt following Allan Saint-Maximin’s departure to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli last week.
Teenager Lewis Miley, meanwhile, has been handed number 67; he wore 81 when he made his Newcastle United debut, becoming the youngest player to represent the Magpies in the Premier League, at Chelsea on the final day of last season.
The players have already worn these numbers throughout pre-season, and will do so again at the Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta, where United’s men will face Fiorentina on Saturday and Villarreal on Sunday.
Newcastle United Women, meanwhile, take on West Bromwich Albion Women on Saturday.
Tickets for both days are available to buy here and supporters can buy shirts here or at the club store over the weekend.
Newcastle United squad numbers 2023/24
1 Martin Dúbravka
2 Kieran Trippier
3 Paul Dummett
4 Sven Botman
5 Fabian Schär
6 Jamaal Lascelles
7 Joelinton
8 Sandro Tonali
9 Callum Wilson
10 Anthony Gordon
11 Matt Ritchie
13 Matt Targett
14 Alexander Isak
15 Harvey Barnes
17 Emil Krafth
18 Loris Karius
19 Javier Manquillo
22 Nick Pope
23 Jacob Murphy
24 Miguel Almirón
28 Joe Willock
29 Mark Gillespie
32 Elliot Anderson
33 Dan Burn
36 Sean Longstaff
39 Bruno Guimarães
67 Lewis Miley
Newcastle United Women have also confirmed their squad numbers ahead of their upcoming FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division campaign.
Becky Langley has brought in eight new players following last season’s promotion from the FAWNL Division One North.
Newcastle United Women squad numbers 2023/24
1 Grace Donnelly
2 Daisy Burt
3 Keira Skelton
4 Amber-Keegan Stobbs
5 Olivia Watt
6 Jodie Bartle
7 Tyler Dodds
8 Emma Kelly
9 Katie Barker
10 Georgia Gibson
11 Kacie Elson
12 Cara Milne-Redhead
14 Sharna Wilkinson
15 Hannah Greenwood
16 Becky Ferguson
17 Erin Nelson
18 Bridget Galloway
19 Anna Soulsby
20 Naomi Bedeau
21 Jasmine McQuade
22 Elysia Boddy
23 Charlotte Potts
26 Grace Boyes
27 Hannah Reid
28 Bianca Owens ‘
