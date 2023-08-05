Opinion

£180m Newcastle United transfer spending this summer shows lack of ambition – Discuss

There has been a lot of debate regarding the Newcastle United transfer spending this summer.

So far, Sandro Tonali the big catch, brought in for a reported £55m+ to add to the midfield options.

Whilst 18 year old winger Yankuba Minteh was actually the first signed, however, the £7m buy has instantly gone to Dutch champions Feyenoord on a season-long loan.

Then during the pre-season trip to the USA, Harvey Barnes another very welcome addition to the NUFC attacking options, for a reported £38m outlay.

So only two players so far added to the Newcastle United first team squad for this upcoming 2023/24 season and fans in various stages of frustration / anticipation as to who else is and isn’t going to be added in this transfer window.

With Champions League football to look forward to, that obviously increases the demands on the playing squad, so what realistically could / should we expect?

All fans hope for as much Newcastle United transfer spending as possible in any transfer window but I just don’t get the negativity, much of it driven by the media, from some NUFC supporters.

As I see it, we are very likely to see a £180m Newcastle United transfer spend this summer and I’m not sure how / why anybody would expect anything more than that. Even if FFP concerns weren’t part of the mix.

How I get to £180m is…

£7m Yankuka Minteh

£55m Sandro Tonali

£38m Harvey Barnes

£40m Anthony Gordon

£40m Tino Livramento

Yes, I know Tino Livramento hasn’t formally signed (been announced) for Newcastle United as yet, but surely only now a case of when, not if, he is added.

As for Anthony Gordon, it is very valid to include him as a summer signing.

Eddie Howe has repeatedly said that the intention was to go for him this summer but Everton’s desperate position in January, allowed them to get him early and at a lower price than potentially anticipated (In summer 2022, Everton turned down £60m from Chelsea for Gordon). So it was effectively, for sure, using £40m of the summer 2023 transfer pot early.

As it happens, it has been a massive benefit for NUFC ahead of the new season, as Eddie Howe has had six months to help get Gordon up to speed / stamina on the training pitch in the second half of last season, then this 2023 Under 21s Euros perfectly timed to add to that. Anthony Gordon proving all of this by ending up as player of the tournament and with a winners medal, meaning he will be hitting the new season in pretty much perfect physical condition and fully integrated. As the old saying goes, he will feel just like a new signing… because that is effectively what he really is.

So yes, I would agree that in a perfect world, other additional signings would have been ideal on top of the quintet I have detailed above. However, you can’t necessarily do everything at once and this Newcastle United progress / process was always going to be built block by block.

Just because things have happened quicker than anybody could have expected on the pitch, doesn’t mean that Newcastle United transfer spending then can be allowed to take on a life of its own, just because of a top four finish and Champions League qualification.

As well as Anthony Gordon in January, you simply can’t ignore the other transfer spending we have seen already in such a short time.

If you include the likely signing of Tino Livramento, that would mean in these past 22 months, a total spend of around £370m already since Mike Ashley left and the 14+ years of damage to NUFC began to be repaired. That is based on the initial guaranteed transfer fees and not including many of the potential future add-ons, amongst which we know that an extra £6.65m will have become due on Bruno, an extra £4m on Isak, as well as other extra cash to be paid out on other signings.

If Newcastle United ended this window having had £180m spending on Minteh, Tonali, Barnes, Livramentoand Gordon, then I would see that as massive progress for the team and squad. On a very similar level to when Trippier, Bruno, Burn and Wood were added in January 2022 and once again, when Pope, Botman, Targett and Isak were bought in summer 2022.

As it happens, I do think that Newcastle will also add at least one other defender (as well as Livramento) that we all probably think is needed, in an ideal world.

Whatever happens in the remaining four weeks of this transfer window, Newcastle United are already a club and first team squad totally transformed. If you are retaining all of your best players AND adding the likes of Tonali, Barnes and Livramento, then you are already making another massive stride forward.

