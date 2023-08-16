Opinion

16 different perspectives pointing to why Newcastle United lost at Manchester City

I have read a load of comments and debates about why Newcastle United lost at Manchester City, from both NUFC fans and those in the media.

Far more than I have read about why Manchester City won against Newcastle United.

Which is all a bit mad really, when you think about it.

Well, it is really bizarre, when you read this about Manchester City…

Manchester City official site – 19 August 2023:

‘Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Newcastle United was City’s 17th consecutive home win across all competitions.

The victory sets a new Club record, surpassing two occurrences of 16 straight victories – the first in 1920/21 under the stewardship of Ernest Mangnall and the second just last year between April and November 2022.

Our current run of home successes started with the 4-0 FA Cup third round defeat of Chelsea on 8 January.

It has comprised of 11 Premier League matches, three FA Cup games and three Champions League knockout stage wins against European giants RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

During that time, City have scored 55 and conceded only seven in a period of complete domination that has turned the Etihad into a fortress and propelled us to Treble success.

Across the entire history of English top-flight football, Sunderland’s 1891/92 team currently lead the way with 24 successive home wins.’

Well, I now look forward to Manchester City taking that record off the mackems!

Seriously though, for those wringing their hands about this Newcastle United defeat and saying if only Eddie Howe had done this or that… this is the reality.

Manchester City have won EVERY home match they have played in 2023, in EVERY competition.

Amongst their victims are Arsenal (twice), Liverpool, RB Leipzig, Chelsea (twice), Real Madrid, Aston Villa, Bayern Munich… and Newcastle (twice).

We are in good company!

Scoring 55 goals and conceding only seven in all home games in 2023.

Just look as well at some of the scorelines, Man City scoring three against Bayern Munich, four against Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid, seven against RB Leipzig.

Nobody is celebrating a 1-0 defeat for Newcastle United but these 16 other Manchester City perspectives need to be taken into account.

The last 18 Manchester City home matches (all competitions):

31 December 2022 – Man City 1 Everton 1

8 January – Man City 4 Chelsea 0 (FA Cup)

19 January 2023 – Man City 4 Spurs 2

22 January 2023 – Man City 3 Wolves 0

27 January – Man City 1 Arsenal 0 (FA Cup)

12 February 2023 – Man City 3 Aston Villa 1

4 March 2023 – Man City 2 Newcastle 0

14 March 2023 – Man City 7 RB Leipzig 0 (Champions League)

18 March – Man City 6 Burnley 0 (FA Cup)

1 April 2023 – Man City 4 Liverpool 1

11 April 2023 – Man City 3 Bayern Munich 0 (Champions League)

15 April 2023 – Man City 3 Leicester 1

26 April 2023 – Man City 4 Arsenal 1

3 May 2023 – Man City 3 West Ham 0

6 May 2023 – Man City 2 Leeds 1

17 May 2023 – Man City 4 Real Madrid 0 (Champions League)

21 May 2023 – Man City 1 Chelsea 0

19 May 2023 – Man City 1 Newcastle 0

