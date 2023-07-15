Why these 21 Newcastle United players are missing from NUFC squad v Gateshead today
A number of Newcastle United players missing today at Gateshead.
Newcastle team v Gateshead:
Darlow, Trippier, Burn, Targett, Lewis, Manquillo, Savage, Ritchie, Longstaff, Anderson, ASM
Then the Subs:
Karius, Gillespie, Ashby, White, Turner-Cooke, Hackett, A.Murphy, Ndiweni, Parkinson, Wiggett, L.Miley
So what about the rest?
Well, here is a bit of a round-up on those missing Newcastle United players:
Still recovering from injury:
Pope, Willock, Krafth
Involved in internationals this summer and given extended break, only returned to training ground on Friday (or still haven’t returned):
Dubravka, Botman, Schar, Joelinton, Gordon, Wilson, Isak, Almiron, Bruno, Tonali, Kuol
Waiting to leave Newcastle United and not going to be involved at all in NUFC pre-season:
Fraser, Hendrick, Hayden
No idea why these Newcastle United players are missing:
Lascelles, Murphy, Dummett, Watts
The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:
Saturday 15 July 2023
Gateshead v Newcastle (12.30pm) – Sold out – It is to be streamed live on National League TV to those watching from home, for £9.99, and passes can be purchased here.
Tuesday 18 July 2023
Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox, NUFC allocated 8,000 tickets – Sold out. To be streamed live by NUFC TV at a price of £7.99
Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023
Newcastle v Aston Villa – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
USA Time – 7pm kick-off Sunday 23 July
UK Time – 12am kick-off Monday 24 July (***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)
Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023
Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July
UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July
(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)
Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023
Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out
USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July
UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July
(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)
Saturday 5 August 2023
Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park
Sunday 6 August 2023
Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]