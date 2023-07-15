Newsletter

News

Why these 21 Newcastle United players are missing from NUFC squad v Gateshead today

12 seconds ago
No comments
A number of Newcastle United players missing today at Gateshead.

Newcastle team v Gateshead:

Darlow, Trippier, Burn, Targett, Lewis, Manquillo, Savage, Ritchie, Longstaff, Anderson, ASM

Then the Subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Ashby, White, Turner-Cooke, Hackett, A.Murphy, Ndiweni, Parkinson, Wiggett, L.Miley

So what about the rest?

Well, here is a bit of a round-up on those missing Newcastle United players:

Still recovering from injury:

Pope, Willock, Krafth

Involved in internationals this summer and given extended break, only returned to training ground on Friday (or still haven’t returned):

Dubravka, Botman, Schar, Joelinton, Gordon, Wilson, Isak, Almiron, Bruno, Tonali, Kuol

Waiting to leave Newcastle United and not going to be involved at all in NUFC pre-season:

Fraser, Hendrick, Hayden

No idea why these Newcastle United players are missing:

Lascelles, Murphy, Dummett, Watts

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead v Newcastle (12.30pm) – Sold out – It is to be streamed live on National League TV to those watching from home, for £9.99, and passes can be purchased here.

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox, NUFC allocated 8,000 tickets – Sold out. To be streamed live by NUFC TV at a price of £7.99

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle v Aston Villa – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

USA Time – 7pm kick-off Sunday 23 July

UK Time – 12am kick-off Monday 24 July (***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July

UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Author
Joe Dixon

