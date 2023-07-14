Opinion

Why Newcastle United had to give Paul Dummett another contract

There has been a lot of discussion recently about the composition of our first team squad for the 2023/24 season, in particular, people have speculated as to who will be retained and who will leave.

One name that crops up regularly is Paul Dummett.

A decent Premier League player on his day who has served the club well but always struggled to stay fit for extended periods of time.

Born and bred in Newcastle, he played for Wales due to having a Welsh grandfather. He came through the NUFC academy and – after an initial season’s loan to Gateshead, followed by his second season at St Mirren – has been a regular presence in the first team squad for the past 11 seasons, the most consistent of which was 2016/17 – under Rafa in the Championship – when he featured in 45 games.

Since then, his involvement has steadily declined to the extent that he made only three appearances during the previous two seasons.

Why, then, has he been offered (and agreed) a contract extension?

Why sign on a player who is patently unlikely to get a game?

The answer, I believe, lies in our qualification for the Champions League and UEFA’s rules regarding players who are eligible to be registered for their competitions.

A new rule was introduced by UEFA in 2006/7 and applied from 2008, relating to the origin of a club’s players. Clubs have to submit two lists of players to UEFA – the A and B lists. The A list will basically be the club’s 25 man first team squad and the B list the “junior”/ under 23 players – this list being unlimited.

On top of a maximum 25 players for List A, clubs had to designate a minimum8 players that were trained by clubs from the same national league, with 4 of them being from the club’s own youth system. The rule in turn capped a maximum of 17 foreigners for the club in UEFA competitions.

UEFA defines locally-trained or ‘homegrown’ players as those who, regardless of their nationality, have been trained by their club or by another club in the same national association for at least three years between the ages of 15 and 21.

Out of the eight, not more than four can be “association-trained players” and the rest must be “club-trained. Club-trained” players are those who were on the club’s books for at least three years between the age of 15 and 21. Whereas, they will be considered an “association-trained” player if they were on another club’s books in the same association for three years between the ages of 15 and 21. It must be explicitly mentioned who qualifies as “locally trained”, and also whether they are “club trained” or “association trained”.

How does this relate to Newcastle United and Paul Dummett?

As things stand at this stage of the transfer window, our A List could include the players below. Locally trained players are asterisked with club trained players having a double asterisk. I haven’t bothered asterisking the players who I expect to move on this summer or be unavailable due to injury:

1 Martin Dubravka

2 Kieran Trippier*

3 Paul Dummett**

4 Sven Botman

5 Fabian Schar

6 Jamaal Lascelles*

7 Joelinton

8 Alexander Isak

9 Callum Wilson*

10 Allan Saint Maximin

11 Matt Ritchie

12 Jamal Lewis

13 Matt Targett*

14 Emil Krafth

15 Javier Manquillo

16 Ryan Fraser

17 Nick Pope*

18 Jacob Murphy*

19 Karl Darlow

21 Joe Willock*

22 Mark Gillespie*

23 Kell Watts**

24 Elliot Anderson**

25 Dan Burn*

26 Sean Longstaff**

27 Bruno Guimaraes

28 Anthony Gordon*

29 Sandro Tonali

30 Jeff Hendrick

31 Isaac Hayden

32 Harrison Ashby*

This is obviously too many and will have to be whittled down.

I would nominate six to be sold / loaned out: Lewis, Manquillo, Fraser, Darlow, Hendrick and Hayden. That takes us back to 25 but there may yet be other additions to the squad – in fact, Harvey Barnes is looking nailed on at the minute. The choice then is for other players who we may well prefer to keep if possible being sold, such as Jamaal Lascelles and ASM (a lucrative deal with a Saudi club, anyone?).

Players who are young enough can also be added to the B List at any time up to the day before a UEFA competition match. The problem here brings us back to the UEFA requirement for “home grown” players. There’s no problem regarding players trained by clubs from the same association. We have more than 4 who fit that category. However, if we move any Under 23 qualified players to the B List, though this could only involve Elliot Anderson and Harrison Ashby, but in Anderson we would then be losing one of our few club trained players.

Of the players likely to be named in the first team squad we only have four of these – Kell Watts, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff and Paul Dummett. Mark Gillespie doesn’t qualify because, although he was in our academy at the age of 15 he moved on to Carlisle and didn’t spend two consecutive seasons with NUFC between the ages of 16 and 21.

We could, of course, promote another Under 23 player to the first team pool but who is ready and do they play in a position that would cover our shortcomings? If Lewis moves on – as seems likely – we only have Matt Targett as a specialist left footed full back.

DB did a fantastic job last season and is actually the man in possession of the no.3 shirt but he’s still a natural CB and will need cover with a busy season ahead. Paul Dummett is versatile and can play in central defence. He is also, by all accounts, a popular figure in the dressing room and Eddie seems to value his worth to the squad in that respect.

Whether by default or merit, then, it definitely looks as though Paul Dummett and the club – had to agree that contract extension.

