Watch Rangers v Newcastle broadcast live – These global channel listings for Tuesday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Rangers v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Tuesday (7.45pm (UK) kick-off).

As well as Rangers TV and NUFC TV broadcasting the game worldwide at a price of £7.99 (details here), Live Soccer TV is also listing these channels (see below) in various countries as having live coverage of the friendly.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to take another step towards full fitness ahead of the season proper, in front of a 50,000+ capacity crowd at Ibrox that will include 8,000+ Newcastle fans.

Global listings courtesy of LiveSoccerTV:

Argentina Star+

Belize ESPN Norte

Bolivia Star+

Brazil ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Brunei Astro Go

Chile Star+

Colombia Star+

Costa Rica ESPN Norte, Star+

Dominican Republic ESPN Norte, Star+

Ecuador Star+

El Salvador ESPN Norte, Star+

Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Guatemala ESPN Norte, Star+

Honduras ESPN Norte, Star+

International Rangers TV, nufcTV

Malaysia Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico ESPN Mexico, Star+

Nicaragua Star+, ESPN Norte

Norway Viaplay Norway

Panama Star+, ESPN Norte

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+

Slovakia Arena Sport 1 Slovakia

Uruguay Star+

Venezuela Star+

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email [email protected] and ask them whether there is a channel showing Rangers v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox, NUFC allocated 8,000 tickets – Sold out. To be streamed live by NUFC TV at a price of £7.99

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle v Aston Villa – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

USA Time – 7pm kick-off Sunday 23 July

UK Time – 12am kick-off Monday 24 July (***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July

UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

