Opinion

Very interesting to see who Newcastle United fans are saying should sell instead of Allan Saint-Maximin

Newcastle United fans found out on Tuesday that the Allan Saint-Maximin rumours were true.

The player having not even travelled to Glasgow for the Rangers match.

Eddie Howe confirming after the game, that ASM is in transfer talks for an imminent move, a club in the Saudi Pro League seemingly the most likely destination.

The Newcastle United Head Coach was keen to say that in an ideal world he would be keeping Saint-Maximin, but FFP constraints have meant that selling the French winger is pretty much an essential, if Howe is to be able to bring in the players he wants to do in this transfer window.

A lot of Newcastle United fans have reacted to the news of ASM apparently set to leave.

Whilst of course some supporters quite happy to see him go, or at least accept that it makes sense in terms of then allowing Howe to land his targets, some Newcastle United fans just not having it.

Many NUFC supporters coming up with alternatives, as in, keep Allan Saint-Maximin and instead sell whoever.

I saw some… interesting opinions online, amongst them was this one on Twitter…

‘Instead of Maxi for £30m, why wouldn’t we get rid of the deadwood below for the same amount (plus more wages off the books)?:

Lacelles – £7.5m

Fraser – £7.5m

Darlow – £5m

Hayden – £4m

Hendrick – £3m

Gillespie – £3m’

Only one small problem here.

For some strange reason, other clubs want to sign your best players and are willing to pay money on transfer fees to get them, whilst the not so good players who you would really really like to move on and get money for, other clubs not quite so keen…

If I rate these players above and how much Newcastle United could potentially bank for them, I get something like…

Lascelles – £5m

Fraser – £0m

Darlow – £3m

Hayden – £0m

Hendrick – £0m

Gillespie – £0m

Indeed, it is actually far worse than that, because in the cases of Fraser, Hayden and Hendrick, they are on such relatively high Premier League wages, Newcastle United would not only get no transfer fee, they will also have to pay a decent part of their wages to allow a Championship side to be able to afford them – certainly in the cases of Fraser and Hendrick for sure.

Mark Gillespie has played his career in Scotland and the lower English leagues and it would be one of those where he would be playing at, if not getting another year at NUFC. Certainly there wouldn’t be any transfer fee if Eddie Howe suddenly decided to let the Geordie keeper go.

I have found this constantly with many Newcastle United fans in the past, massively exaggerating / believing valuations on NUFC players that bore no relation to reality. Lascelles and Darlow have done ok for Newcastle United, better than that at times, but reality is that we’d get no more than the £8m or so that NUFC paid for the pair from Forest back in 2014.

If any Newcastle United fans were looking for alternatives to sell that would then allow Allan Saint-Maximin to stay at SJP, then unsurprisingly, you would be looking at other players who Eddie Howe definitely wants to keep.

Maybe say Callum Wilson would attract a similar Saudi transfer fee but he was fifth top scorer in the Premier League last season with 18 goals and despite that, he is still likely to start the new season on the bench. Or what about Miguel Almiron, one of the highest scoring non-strikers with 11 PL goals last season, another who could attract a healthy fee and who isn’t guaranteed to be a certain starter next season.

I like ASM but last season ended up a bit of a non-event and only one PL goal maybe sums that up.

Simple fact is that when it comes to players who Eddie Howe can sell, Allan Saint-Maximin is the one who is most dispensable BUT who can also attract a significant fee.

BREAKING NEWS: Hang on though, what is this, new bid from Saudi club offering £100m in double deal for Paul Dummett and Jamal Lewis…

