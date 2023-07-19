Opinion

Very impressed at how such a brief Scottish media report could get so much wrong on Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Got back in the early hours from Rangers 1 Newcastle 2.

After having to endure rain. thunder and lightning on Saturday and a pretty low quality kick about against Gateshead, this was a step up on all fronts.

Much as I think the Schooner is a canny bar for a pre-match drink before facing the Heed Army, the chance of a drinking tour of Glasgow ahead of Tuesday night at Ibrox, was a great livener ahead of the season.

This Wednesday morning I am counting the cost but happy in the knowledge that Sandro Tonali looks the business on this early viewing, plus great to see so many other key NUFC players looking in such good physical condition only days into their pre-season.

Anyway, I am an early riser and despite the bad head, I wondered what the media north of the border would make of Rangers 1 Newcastle 2 and how the game played out.

Amongst the reports I have read, this one from The Scotsman stood out, for a number of reasons…

‘As Newcastle – backed by the entire Broomloan Stand on their supporters – were in charge for much of the proceedings, it was difficult to make any judgements of Rangers’ debutants.

It was a struggle for all those in blue early on, ensured by a 16th-minute goal from the visitors set up by their £60milloom signing Sandro Tonali and Scotland under-21 midfielder Elliot Anderson. The pair combined for the ball to be slipped to Miguel Almiron, who deftly shaped it past McGregor and into far corner.’

Wanting to make a big point that it is only money driving Newcastle United forward.

Firstly, Sandro Tonali cost £52m and not this inflated £60m figure.

Secondly, in reality it was ‘cost absolutely nothing NUFC youth product’ Elliot Anderson who was the big factor in creating the goal, ‘£60milloom (whatever a millioom is…)’ Tonali only a small part.

‘Karius’ mad moment

Rangers seemed to content themselves with containment against the monied Magpies, whose Gulf State backing propelled them to third in English top flight last season. It meant Sima having to scrap for precious little, and he did in showing drive, and Dowell and Lammers also seeing little of the ball. Yet, the home side did that and then were beneficiaries of another keeper making an unwanted impression on the evening just after the hour. Newcastle’s man in this role, Loris Karius, played a brainless pass out to Bruno Guimaraes, who instantly had Lammers all over him like a rash to pinch the ball and then beat the errant Karius with a hardly travelling shot that sneaked on his body.’

Poor Loris Karius, he has never been allowed to ever forget that Champions League final, even though it was later proved that he’d suffered a concussion ahead of the mistakes he made.

Now the keeper finds himself blamed for poor passes out and conceding goals when he is sitting on the bench! Loris Karius WAS playing last night BUT only until half-time, Karl Darlow replacing him and responsible for the shocking pass and equaliser. Poor ‘errant’ Karius also having a ‘shot that sneaked on his body’, sounds interesting!

Gulf State backing propelled them to third in English top flight last season…

Hmmm. If you are going to get all pompous and try and make some big grand statement about Newcastle United and who owns them, at least get your facts right, NUFC only ‘propelled’ to finish fourth last season by our ‘Gulf State’ owners. Obviously nothing to do with Eddie Howe’s brilliant management???

‘It was old-school to see one full side of Ibrox lose themselves in celebration of such a strike, it must be said, since the game was the first since 2018 that Rangers have given over the full Broomloan Stand to an away team.’

At least the journalist got this bit correct, great to have 8,000 NUFC fans officially there and celebrating in the away end, as well as many others amongst the home supporters. Celtic having been restricted in recent seasons to a far lower ticket allocation that previously was the case.

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2 – Tuesday 18 July 2023 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle: Almiron 16, Ashby 87

Rangers: Lammers 64

Newcastle team v Rangers:

Karius (Darlow 46), Trippier (A.Murphy 46), Schar (Dummett 62), Botman (Burn 46), Targett (Manquillo 46), Lewis (Ashby 62), Tonali (Gordon 46), Longstaff (L.Miley 46), Anderson (Bruno 46), Almiron (White 62), Wilson (Isak 46)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Turner-Cooke, Parkinson

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3 (Anderson 50, ASM 59, Turner-Cooke 81)

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2 (Almiron 16, Ashby 87)

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle v Aston Villa – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

USA Time – 7pm kick-off Sunday 23 July

UK Time – 12am kick-off Monday 24 July (***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July

UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

