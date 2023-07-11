Opinion

Unfamiliar faces kicking off Newcastle United pre-season

Newcastle United kick off their pre-season schedule on Saturday.

A 12.30pm kick-off at the Gateshead International Stadium, as Eddie Howe and his players pop over the Tyne Bridge for the opening friendly.

I sense a little disappointment for some.

The tickets for this friendly sold out in hours and will hopefully give our cross-Tyne neighbours a helpful financial boost.

However, some Newcastle United fans will be experiencing that disappointment when some unfamiliar faces line up on Saturday afternoon.

The likes of Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron and others will be nowhere to be seen, nor of course new signing Tonali. Younger NUFC (and Gateshead) supporters no doubt especially gutted.

In reality though, I think most longstanding Newcastle United fans would have known the score.

Having had international commitments this summer, a number of players for sure won’t be playing on Saturday, the likes of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Miguel Almiron, Martin Dubravka, Fabian Schar and Anthony Gordon. As they aren’t even back at the training ground yet.

In addition, Eddie Howe made clear on Sunday that Nick Pope, Emil Krafth and Joe Willock are still at various stages of recovery from injury, so they won’t be facing Gateshead either.

So who will be on show on Saturday?

Well, Eddie Howe won’t risk anybody who isn’t in the right physical shape, but the Head Coach has stated that in all his time as a manager, he has never had stats as good as those recorded at the weekend, in terms of the physical condition of the returning players after a summer break.

So, whilst there will almost certainly be some unfamiliar faces for many Newcastle United fans, with some Under 21 players involved, there should also be ASM and a number of others still on display to please young and no so young supporters who have paid to see this opening friendly.

With such early games anyway, it is usually a case of all available players getting some time on the pitch, so expect most to play probably 45 minutes.

Of the younger players there is of course 17 year old Lewis Miley, who Newcastle fans will be keen to see how quickly he progresses.

In the bigger picture though.

I think quite clear how this pre-season schedule will break down.

The players now back at the training ground and fit enough, will take on Gateshead and then Rangers three days later.

Whilst in the meantime, the internationals will fly back in and I would assume by Monday or so at the latest, will pretty much all have assembled and gone through testing, ready to join pre-season preparations.

Which will start in earnest when the first team squad flies off to America following next Tuesday’s match in Glasgow.

That trip away will be pivotal to get the squad fully bonded again and three matches in less than a week will be a full on schedule in the States, all against other Premier League clubs.

This now appears to be the full seven game pre-season programme of matches:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Friendly – Gateshead v Newcastle (12.30pm) – Sold out

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Friendly – Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox, NUFC allocated 8,000 tickets – Sold out.

Sunday 23 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Aston Villa (7pm – Local time) Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Wednesday 26 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Chelsea (8:15pm – Local time) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

Saturday 5 August 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Saturday 12 August 2023:

Premier League – Newcastle v Aston Villa (5.30pm) Sky Sports

