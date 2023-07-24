News

Unai Emery reacts to Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3

Unai Emery watched on as his side played out a 3-3 draw with Newcastle United in Philadelphia.

This friendly played out 20 days ahead of the two sides facing each other at St James’ Park in the Premier League.

Last season Newcastle hammered Villa 4-0 at St James’ Park but then had a 3-0 reverse in NUFC’s heaviest defeat of the season, at Villa Park.

Sunday night Unai Emery saw his side go 2-0 and 3-2 up, only to concede from those leading positions.

Whilst the Villa boss started with what looked his strongest available eleven, Eddie Howe went more experimental, as well as looking to share out the minutes more evenly across his squad.

All eyes looking ahead to Saturday 12 August and these Premier League Summer Series fixtures forming the basis of both teams’ pre-season.

Unai Emery speaking after Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3:

“Firstly, I’m thankful for our supporters, sharing with us here our tournament in the United States.

“Tonight, the atmosphere was amazing and we did our work.

“Everything we were practicing here, I think we did on the pitch in 90 minutes and we shared playing with experienced players and young players.

“I think we got the performance we were trying to get and I’m happy, really happy.

“The result is secondary for us.

“But (for Newcastle United) to score three goals, of course, is one thing we are going to analyse.

“But I am happy.

“The players are still keeping the levels of the work that we did from last year.

“”The new players are adding to that and are getting up to speed with our style.

“Pau Torres, he knows me.

“Youri Tielemans is a player who I think finds it easy to adapt to our style.

“It was perfect also for our young players, to play and show the plan that we have for them.

“Now, we are going to prepare quickly for the (Fulham) match on Wednesday.

“Recover the players who played tonight, then try to add Philippe Coutinho and Moussa Diaby.

“Leon Bailey is coming back and meeting with us on Thursday.

“We are going to continue in our way, our work and the plan we are doing, and adding some different players as well.

“And, of course, being competitive.

“Firstly, each one with us, and then playing against the teams like tonight – Newcastle.

“Fulham the same very high level, Brentford on Sunday.”

“Very good.”

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 – Sunday 23 July 2023 7pm (UK time 12 midnight)

Goals:

Newcastle: Anderson 28, Isak 45+2, Wilson 55

Villa: Watkins 7, Buendia 11, 48

Newcastle team v Villa:

Dubravka, Trippier (Manquillo 46), Schar (Botman 46), Dummett (Lascelles 46), Targett (Barnes 70), Bruno (Joelinton 46), Tonali (L.Miley 46), Anderson (Burn 46), Almiron (Gordon 46), Murphy (Ritchie 46), Isak (Wilson 46)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Darlow, Ashby, Turner-Cooke, Parkinson

Players in the travelling party who went to the USA but weren’t named in the matchday squad v Villa:

Pope, Gillespie, Krafth, Willock, Lewis, Longstaff, A.Murphy, Savage, J.Miley, White

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 (Played at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July

UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

