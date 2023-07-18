News

TNT Sports official launch day – BT Sport is no more

TNT Sports has officially launched today.

The 18 July 2023 seeing BT Sport disappear and now part of the TNT Sports branding.

The official launch (see below) details what TNT Sports will offer, as well as a number of Premier League matches, this is also of course where we will be able to see Newcastle United in the Champions League.

The good news is that the likes of Lynsey Hipgrave, Ally McCoist and Laura Woods will be part of the team covering football.

The not so good news is that… the likes of Michael Owen, Robbie Savage, Rio Ferndinand and Steve McManaman will continue. Quite incredible, do BT Sport / TNT Sports never get any feedback from viewers…

TNT Sports official launch – 18 July 2023:

TNT Sports launches as ultimate home for sports fans – Who are the pundits, presenters and commentators?

TNT Sports marks a new era in sports broadcasting in the UK and Republic of Ireland across television, streaming and digital platforms. New faces, new roles and returning fan favourites make up a new TNT Sports team of presenters, pundits and commentators. discovery+ becomes the streaming home of TNT Sports in the UK with an unrivalled combination of live sport rights – including Eurosport.

TNT Sports goes live today throughout the UK and Republic of Ireland, replacing BT Sport. Promising to become the ultimate home for sport fans, TNT Sports heralds the most significant change in the sports broadcast landscape in the last decade.

The service not only provides great value, but access to the action from TNT Sports’ and Eurosport’s extensive portfolios of live rights plus discovery+ entertainment content. TNT Sports is available across all major TV platforms including BT TV, Sky and Virgin Media. Existing BT Sport customers are able to watch and enjoy TNT Sports without needing to take any further action.

TNT Sports will present the premium live sports rights previously carried by BT Sport including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Gallagher Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, MotoGP, Cricket, UFC, Boxing and WWE.

New faces, new roles and returning fan favourites

From next season, Laura Woods – a two-time winner of SJA British Sports Journalism Awards Sports Presenter of the Year, will host TNT Sports’ exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League, as well as major live boxing fight nights. Reshmin Chowdhury will anchor the UEFA Champions League matches, building on her previous role presenting the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League. Reshmin also previously led Eurosport’s coverage of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 from its award-winning Cube studio. Lynsey Hipgrave will continue to host live coverage of the Premier League in a role she began at the start of the 2022/23 season. Jules Breach will take on a broader role presenting the UEFA Europa League, reporting on key matches across the Premier League and UEFA Champions League and will front a new-look show to start Saturday’s Premier League coverage on TNT Sports.

Rio Ferdinand, Peter Crouch and Joe Cole will share their insights and opinions with TNT Sports viewers as part of a stellar line-up of football experts that will include Rachel Brown-Finnis, Owen Hargreaves, Steve McManaman, Joleon Lescott, Michael Owen, Paul Scholes and Robbie Savage. The commentary team and voices of TNT Sports will include Darren Fletcher, Adam Summerton and Lucy Ward while Ally McCoist joins as a co-commentator and pundit for Premier League and UEFA Champions League matches.

