Transfer Market

Tino Livramento transfer to Newcastle United : Southampton turn down third bid – Sky Sports

The last 48 hours had brought news that Tino Livramento was close to completing a move to Newcastle United.

The 20 year old right-back set to leave relegated Southampton, as they try to trade in this transfer window to generate cash to build a promotion side, using money from players who were always going to leave once the Saints failed to stay up.

However, Sky Sports are now reporting that Southampton have turned down the latest Newcastle United bid.

As previously reported, this latest (third) offer was understood to be around the £30m mark, plus future add-ons.

Sky Sports though saying that their information is that Southampton are trying to hold out for £40m, having knocked back this £30m NUFC bid.

A positive though that Sky Sports add, talks are understood to be continuing between the two cliubs.

Like Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento is also able to play at left-back as well as his usual right-back position, the kind of flexibility Eddie Howe especially welcomes. The Toon target has also been involved in pre-season, playing in Southampton’s friendlies, so all sounds positive on the fitness front.

It is now all action at St James’ Park in terms of the transfer market, with Allan Saint-Maximin and Karl Darlow on their way out to new clubs, whilst Harvey Barnes had his NUFC medical on Thursday, has completed his official media stuff (club photo shoot and interviews) and been given a tour of St James’ Park. So just a case now of when the deal is officially announced, with some media having the belief that Newcastle United will unveil Barnes as a new signing once he joins the squad in the United States.

The outgoing deals enabling Newcastle United to have far more flexibility where FFP is concerned, as well as of course helping to finance new signings.

Newcastle United have been linked with Tino Livramento for some time and back in June it was reported that Newcastle United had seen an opening offer rejected, believed to have been £15m guaranteed, plus more money down the line in potential future add-ons.

A deal for Tino Livramento was/is complicated by the fact that after forcing a move as an 18 year from Chelsea, Southampton paid only an initial £5m in summer 2021, but with a very hefty sell-on clause if Tino Livramento then ever moved on from Saints.

Newcastle United went back to Southampton with an offer of £23m in late June according to The Athletic, but that second bid was also rejected.

Southampton would have banked only £15m from that £23m fee once Chelsea had taken their cut and at the time The Athletic said that the relegated club were still desperately hoping to bank a far higher amount, understood to be £30m. However, the Chelsea transfer clause would mean (Chelsea get an increasing percentage the higher the transfer fee) that a bid of around £50m would be needed, for Southampton to get their £30m. Which was/is surely totally unrealistic based on what the 20 year old has shown so far.

Tino Livramento instantly became first choice right-back and started 27 matches in the 2021/22 season and came off the bench in another five. However, his debut season in the Premier League was cruelly cut short when in April 2022 he sustained an ACL injury in a game against Brighton.

It would be 13 months before Tino Livramento made his Premier League comeback, the final week of last season seeing two brief sub appearances after missing almost the entire season.

If accepting £30m, it is understood that would have given Southampton the best part of £20m guaranteed. I can’t see Newcastle going as high as £40m which would give Saints £25m+ but maybe they might be able to get NUFC to edge a little bit higher, especially if they are prepared to be flexible in terms of payment by future instalments for the vast majority of the fee.

Tino Livramento has already played at St James’ Park, he started back in August 2021 when Steve Bruce’s NUFC drew 2-2 with Southampton.

The young defender also started in the reverse fixture that season, Eddie Howe’s Mags winning 2-1 at St Mary’s, Bruno’s first ever start when he scored that spectacular backheel volley winner.

