This is the strongest Newcastle United team now Harvey Barnes has signed
What is the strongest Newcastle United team?
After the sensational football we watched last season, it was always going to be difficult for Eddie Howe to improve his first choice eleven.
However, with still just over half this summer transfer remaining, the NUFC head coach has already introduced two new players to the first choice Newcastle United team.
Sunday afternoon having seen Harvey Barnes join Sandro Tonali as summer signings for United.
So, this is how I see the strongest Newcastle United team now, as things currently stand (unless other new signings are made):
Nick Pope
Kieran Trippier
Sven Botman
Dan Burn
Bruno Guimaraes
Sandro Tonali
Joelinton
Harvey Barnes
Anthony Gordon
Alexander Isak
Subs bench (nine players):
Martin Dubravka
Javier Manquillo
Jamaal Lascelles
Matt Targett
Sean Longstaff
Joe Willock
Elliot Anderson
Miguel Almiron
Callum Wilson
Whilst of course there is still, as always, room for improvement. I really feel like we are getting there with regard to the Newcastle United team AND squad.
I found myself having to deliberate between Elliot Anderson and Jacob Murphy just for a place on the bench!
Certainly in midfield and the forward positions, Newcastle United now have real strength in depth, proper quality.
If Eddie Howe can add the couple of defensive reinforcements that he is heavily rumoured to be after, especially Tino Livramento, NUFC looking well on their way to being able to compete on all fronts this coming season.
Bring it on!!!
