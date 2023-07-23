Opinion

This is the strongest Newcastle United team now Harvey Barnes has signed

What is the strongest Newcastle United team?

After the sensational football we watched last season, it was always going to be difficult for Eddie Howe to improve his first choice eleven.

However, with still just over half this summer transfer remaining, the NUFC head coach has already introduced two new players to the first choice Newcastle United team.

Sunday afternoon having seen Harvey Barnes join Sandro Tonali as summer signings for United.

So, this is how I see the strongest Newcastle United team now, as things currently stand (unless other new signings are made):

Nick Pope

Kieran Trippier

Fabian Schar

Sven Botman

Dan Burn

Bruno Guimaraes

Sandro Tonali

Joelinton

Harvey Barnes

Anthony Gordon

Alexander Isak

Subs bench (nine players):

Martin Dubravka

Javier Manquillo

Jamaal Lascelles

Matt Targett

Sean Longstaff

Joe Willock

Elliot Anderson

Miguel Almiron

Callum Wilson

Whilst of course there is still, as always, room for improvement. I really feel like we are getting there with regard to the Newcastle United team AND squad.

I found myself having to deliberate between Elliot Anderson and Jacob Murphy just for a place on the bench!

Certainly in midfield and the forward positions, Newcastle United now have real strength in depth, proper quality.

If Eddie Howe can add the couple of defensive reinforcements that he is heavily rumoured to be after, especially Tino Livramento, NUFC looking well on their way to being able to compete on all fronts this coming season.

Bring it on!!!

