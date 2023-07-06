Opinion

Third Italian international now set for Newcastle United debut

Sandro Tonali at last flew into Tyneside.

The now former AC Milan star arriving on Wednesday afternoon, following Monday’s announcement that his move was complete.

Sandro Tonali has 14 senior appearances for his country and will become the third Italian international to have played for Newcastle United.

Davide Santon and Giuseppe Rossi the other two.

Two other Italian players have also turned out for Newcastle United, Alessandro Pistone and Antonio Barecca (four minutes on the pitch in a loan spell).

The usual carnage is set to hit the schedule once the Premier League kicks off.

Showing the importance of European and domestic cups if you want to see your team play much in certain months, Newcastle United have three Premier League games in August, four in September, three in October and three in November.

That then followed though by seven Premier League games in December for Newcastle United, plus there is the sixth Champions League group match for NUFC that month AND a League Cup quarter-final if Eddie Howe’s team can win their first two games in that competition.

The feeble amount of Premier League matches in the early months of the season is due to the laughable situation we have now had to accept as the norm, international fortnight breaks in September, October and November.

Where before Eddie Howe had the luxury of so many Newcastle players remaining on Tyneside during international fortnights, this looks to be very much on the change.

As things stand, we could well see the following absences on international duty in the coming months:

England – Wilson, Trippier, Pope (Willock? Longstaff? Gordon?)

Italy – Tonali

Holland – Botman

Switzerland – Schar

Sweden – Isak, Krafth

Brazil – Joelinton, Bruno

Paraguay – Almiron

Slovakia – Dubravka

