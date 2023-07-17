Opinion

The real truth on ‘Newcastle United offer club record £82m for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’

You can’t have missed the odd headline these past 48 hours that proclaims ‘Newcastle make £82m offer for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’, or something very similar, but slightly different wording.

I had a bit of a look around.

These are just a few samples of those Khvicha Kvaratskhelia headlines, who put them out and when…

Corriere dello Sport – 5.21pm Saturday 15 July 2023:

“Nearly 100 million for Kvaratskhelia: Newcastle’s offer for Napoli”

The Express – 5.50pm Saturday 15 July 2023:

Newcastle ‘make £82m transfer bid’ as Eddie Howe finally flaunts Saudi cash

Numero Diez – 7.27pm Saturday 15 July 2023:

Newcastle on Kvaratskhelia: monstrous offer of 100 million

The Liverpool Echo – 9.42am Sunday 16 July 2023:

Newcastle make ‘£82m offer’ for ‘cheeky’ star Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp loves

Shields Gazette – 9.55am Sunday 16 July 2023:

Newcastle United ‘table’ incredible £82m bid for attacker

The Chronicle – 5pm Sunday 16 July:

Magpies make Kvaratskhelia ‘offer’

The Mail – 10.35pm Sunday 16 July 2023:

Newcastle ‘launch club record £82million offer for Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’

Goal – 11.02pm Sunday 16 July 2023:

Newcastle launch £82m transfer swoop for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Everybody saying the same thing, surely there must be something to this…

Hmmm.

With stuff like this, tracing it back to the source is usually the way to go AND only then judge what you make of it.

Tutto Mercato Web reported this at 3.53pm on Saturday 15 July 2023:

‘From Saudi Arabia: “Newcastle now want Kvaratskhelia, an offer of 95 million to Napoli”

Bombshell news directly from Saudi Arabia: Newcastle, after Sandro Tonali, also want Napoli’s jewel Kvicha Kvaratskhelia . The Saudi media WinWinAllSports tells it, explaining how the Saudi investment fund that owns the English club has put on the plate a ninety-five million offer presented to Napoli to buy the Georgian winger.

At this point, a response is expected from De Laurentiis’ club, which has already taken Osimhen off the market and is preparing to lose Kim, heading to Munich. Kvaratskhelia, one of the architects of the Scudetto won last season, is a new target for Newcastle, which seems to want to get serious about bringing the Georgian to England.’

So… The Mail, The Chronicle, Shields Gazette, Liverpool Echo, Numero Diez, The Express, Corriere dello Sport, Goal and all the rest, are happy to put out these headlines based on a story from WinWinAllSports.

Yes, whenever I want to get the Newcastle United news that I know I can rely on, I always go to WinWinAllSports!

In that Tutto Mercato Web story on Saturday where they give WinWinAllSports as the ones who brought this ‘breaking news’, they don’t even provide a link to it.

I have looked on the net and I can’t find this original WinWinAllSports story, I can’t even find WinWinAllSports!!!

I am sure they do exist, probably.

However, I am absolutely certain that if indeed Newcastle United had bid £82m for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, or indeed any other player, then it wouldn’t be our friends at WinWinAllSports who would have the scoop.

It really is an appalling reflection on modern ‘journalism’ that so many in the media are prepared to put the real extreme attention seeking headlines out, without caring or knowing who WinWinAllSports are, never mind whether or not there is any truth in the £82m nonsense claim.

